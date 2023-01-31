“It’s been dragged out of context”: TXT’s Beomgyu’s comments on “big eaters” sets off a debate on cultural differences

A comment made by TXT’s Beomgyu on the latest episode of KBS Idol Human Theater has set off yet another debate on the cultural differences between the West and South Korea. Many netizens allege that the comment was fatphobic, while others believe that the fault was not of the idol but of the fans thinking from a one-dimensional perspective.
As part of their comeback promotions for The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, TXT appeared on Idol Human Theater. During a segment, the host asked TXT’s Beomgyu if the members were “small-eaters.” The 21-year-old replied that they were “big eaters” and referred to them as “pigs” after forgetting the term for it.
"On top of that, it's been dragged out of context as Beomgyu was referring to big eaters. Why does everyone's mind drift to fat people when big eaters are mentioned? Big eaters =/= fat people"
However, others called out TXT’s Beomgyu for being fatphobic.
TXT’s Beomgyu alleged fatphobic comment prompts a debate within the fandom on the cultural differences between the West and South Korea
TXT made an exciting comeback after nearly eight months with The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION on January 27, 2023. The latest album showcased the mature and seductive side of the five members. While fans were thrilled about the album's release, a recent variety show appearance has caused them some trouble.
The Sugar Rush Ride singers appeared on Idol Human Theater, a docu-comedy series, showcasing the idols using their wit to perform a skit without a script. Additionally, it asks questions related to the story they put out.
TXT’s story was about celebrating New Year’s at their grandmother’s house, which is usually filled with food and fun times. During an interview with the producer, TXT’s Beomgyu mentioned that half of the members liked eating a lot, calling them big eaters. He then said:
“The other half are pigs.”
The comment did not sit well with many K-pop fans, especially international ones. They claimed that the sentence was fatphobic as it implied that people who eat more are fat. Many also commented on Twitter threads and stated that it allegedly wasn’t the first time that the Sugar Rush Ride group members had made fatphobic comments.
Meanwhile, many jumped to defend TXT’s Beomgyu and the group by calling out the nuances of the Korean language and cultural differences. Some mentioned that South Koreans call heavy eaters “pigs” since the animal eats a lot, but it does not translate into them looking like a pig or having a body like it.
Moreover, some fans even added that being a big eater did not directly mean that someone was fat but just a person who can eat a lot. They also reminded people of the many times the TXT members defended each other after fans body-shamed the members in a way.
As of this writing, BIGHIT MUSIC and TXT’s Beomgyu are yet to respond to the allegations.
In other news, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION is performing incredibly well on the South Korean and international charts.