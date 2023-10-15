"WHEN YOU ARE IN DEMAND": Lineup for Jungkook's GOLDEN album featuring Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, and more sends fans into a frenzy

On October 15, 2023, Big Hit Entertainment unveiled the setlist for BTS' Jungkook's upcoming debut album GOLDEN, featuring eleven tracks, including popular artists such as Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, and more. This increased anticipation among fans for his upcoming album.

At that time, BTS' golden maknae's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, announced some details regarding his album and stated,

"Inspired by the golden moments of Jungkook, both as a member of BTS and as a solo artist, fans can look forward to Jungkook delivering special stage performances and making various appearances alongside the release of 'GOLDEN.'"

As the agency disclosed the setlist, fans could easily identify the prominent names included, showcasing the influence and demand for the golden maknae in the present time.

Fans can't wait for Jungkook's upcoming album, GOLDEN

Jungkook's upcoming album GOLDEN includes his already released digital singles, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and Seven (feat. Latto), which have positioned themselves on several music charts, including Billboard, since their release. The new line-up for his upcoming debut album has created a buzz on social media. The following line-up for GOLDEN is as follows:

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) (BloodPop, David Stewart and Jack Harlow) Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) (Diplo, Leclair, Maesic (Gregory Aldae Hein, Jordan Douglas, Kurtis Wells, Tyshane Thompson, Emeric Boxall, Jamison Baken, Thomas Wesley Pentz, DJ Tay James) Seven (feat.Latto)- Explicit Ver. (Andrew Watt, Cirkut,Jon Bellion, Henry Walter, Theron Makiel Thomas) STANDING NEXT TO YOU (Andrew Watt, Cirkut, Henry Walter, Ali Tamposi, Jon Bellion) Yes or No (Blake Slatkin, Circkut, Ed Sheeran, Johnny Mcdaid) Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake) (Banx & Ranx, William Grigahcine, Adio Marchant, Yannick Rastogi and Zacharie Raymond) Hate You (Cirkut, Henry Walter, Peter Rycroft, Scott Harris and Shawn Mendes) Somebody (Jon Bellion, Allen Ritter, Johan Roza Rosa) Too Sad to Dance (David Stewart) Shot Glass of Tears (David Stewart, Jessica Agombar, Michael Pollack and Gregory Aldae Hein) Seven (feat.Latto)- Clean Version- (Andrew Watt, Cirkut, Jon Bellion, Henry Walter, Theron Makiel Thomas and Latto)

As fans noticed the names of Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, and other foreign artists, they were over the moon, and the setlist went viral on social media. They started praising Jungkook for having such a powerful and unique setlist and couldn't get enough of it. They are now ready to listen to every track of his upcoming album.

Moreover, as the setlist was revealed, worldwide trends, including songwriters, featured artists, and song titles from Jungkook's album tracklist, started trending on social media at positions No. 1, 3, 4, 5, 12, 14, and 15. Fans also referred to him as the "GOD OF MUSIC" and stated that he is about to revolutionize the music industry.

In the meantime, one of the featured artists, DJ Snake, posted "Please don't change," a collaborative song on the golden maknae's album, and fans loved how excited artists are to work with the BTS idol. Fans observed that it's the idol's global popularity and fame that have compelled all the aforementioned artists to collaborate with him.

STANDING NEXT TO YOU is the main track of the upcoming album. Previously, the idol has also released several concept photos for his album GOLDEN.

Jungkook is set to release his solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023.