On Thursday, October 19, the K-drama actress, Han So-hee, had fans going feral over her updated Instagram profile picture. She changed it to a meme from the TXT group.

The picture was actually a screenshot from the K-pop boy group TXT's variety show, TO DO, where the members were indulged in a pillow fight with each other. It has been passed around as a famous meme among MOAs (TXT's fandom name).

Expand Tweet

When fans saw it appear on the actress' Instagram profile picture, fans couldn't help but find the situation absolutely hilarious. Fans continued to discuss whether she knew it was the TXT members or thought it was a random meme. However, a few hours later, with several people talking about the profile picture change, the actress changed into an image of the cartoon character, Pikachu.

Fans gush over the K-drama actress Han So-hee's Instagram profile picture, a TXT meme

The five-member K-pop boy group, TXT, otherwise known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, runs their own variety show called TO DO, just like several other K-pop groups. During one of the episodes released last year, EP.58 A Fake Staycation Part 2, the members were asked to spend their free time together at a rented house filled with games and food.

The only catch to the staycation was that each of the members would take turns to be the master of each hour, and others could do as the master wished. As the episode continued with much fun, a chaotic break naturally broke out given the group's undying enthusiasm. The members, Taehyun and Hueningkai unexpectedly started a pillow fight and the hilarious episode resulted in many screenshots that MOAs have been using as memes.

One such screenshot was when two of the members were hitting each other with pillows, and the widespread meme was seen reviving itself in Han So-hee's Instagram profile picture. While the fans talked about how this was random given that the meme was over a year old, they also couldn't help but speculate if this hinted at something.

Check out some of the fans' reactions here:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Though fans are unsure whether or not Han So-hee was aware that the meme was of the TXT members, they speculated, regardless, that the profile picture might hint at a possible collaboration or project between the two. However, given that Han So-hee soon changed her profile picture to an image of Pikachu, fans' theories have shrunk, and most believe that she changed it without knowing it was the TXT members, especially since the faces weren't visible in the meme.

Regardless, fans enjoyed the short span of time when Han So-hee knowingly or unknowingly had the TXT members have her profile picture. While MOAs cherished the moment, they also simultaneously celebrated how TXT was famous with their memes landing on every edge of the internet. On the other hand, fans are still hopeful that the actress' profile picture change wasn't a pure accident and that something between awaiting them in the future.