“So cool”: Fans react to BTS Jungkook using his tattoos as the background for SUBSTANCE concept photo on solo debut album GOLDEN

On October 7, 2023, BTS' Jeon Jungkook dropped his third concept photo for his upcoming solo album GOLDEN, much to the delight of the online K-pop community. The SEVEN and 3D singer released the official promotion schedule on October 3, which encompassed the schedule for the entire month until the official release of his debut album as a solo artist on November 3, 2023. Fans expressed delight over the artist's new photos as he showcased his tattoos in a new light.

Expand Tweet

Fans noticed that the concept photo-3, SUBSTANCE, for Jungkook's upcoming debut solo album, GOLDEN, displayed his tattoos on the background of the photos. While Jungkook looked dapper in a pair of denim jeans along with a sleeveless white V-neck t-shirt, and a bottle green bomber jacket, the walls behind him had "0613" and "Winners never quit" sprayed across them, which are a part of his personal tattoos.

For the unversed, "0613" (July 2013) is the debut date of BTS. From the album name to the cover to the concept photographs, it seems clear that Jungkook had a hand in everything so far.

“He truly is the epitome of Apobangpo”: Fans gush at Jungkook's concept 3 photos

Given that he has been involved in the creative process for the VOGUE photoshoot and even immersed himself in the process during the cover shoot and interview of UK DAZED, he will undoubtedly continue to be involved at every stage of his debut album, GOLDEN.

Furthermore, fans noticed the ARMY logo in the photo's background painted in a bold black color, which is also from one of the tattoos that Jungkook has inked on his right arm. The Still With You singer and songwriter has the ARMY logo inked on the dorsal of his right palm, a tattoo that he got on September 19, 2019.

In addition to feeling pride, the BTS ARMY was extremely touched by the Korean soloist's attention to detail in creating every inch of GOLDEN from his personal experiences weaved with his appreciation and devotion towards his fans and his BTS members. The ARMY took to social media and vehemently expressed how touched they were with his gesture.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to the official promotion schedule by BigHit Music, the artist would release one song every day from October 21 to October 30, 2023, at 12 AM KST following the release of the title track's teaser on November 2 at 12 AM KST, the album preview is slated for October 31 at 12 AM KST. On November 3, 2023, at 1 PM KST, the official music video for GOLDEN's first single will be unveiled.

It should be noted that these dates would differ due to the difference in the time zones across the world. In Eastern Standard Time (EST or ET), one track from GOLDEN will be released every day from October 20 to October 29, at 11 AM ET following the release of the title track's teaser on November 1, 11 AM ET, the album preview is scheduled for October 30, 11 AM ET. Finally, the official music video for GOLDEN's first single will be released on November 3, 2023, at 12 AM ET.

In other news, as per HYBE's official announcement, BTS members Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook will announce their military enlistment dates by the end of 2023. BTS is expected to resume group activities by the end of 2025.