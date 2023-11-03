"Album of the year": Fans lavish praise as BTS Jungkook's "GOLDEN" becomes the biggest debuted album by an Asian act in US iTunes history

Jeon Jungkook of BTS released his first-ever solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, which not only shook the music industry but crusaded to make history yet again. The Standing Next To You singer became the first K-Pop artist and the first Asian act to get the highest debut for an album in iTunes US history within an hour of his album release.

An X user, @manona_1997 lauded the solo album GOLDEN by the BTS maknae as the "Album of the year."

On November 3, 2023, the singer released his solo album GOLDEN which includes eleven tracks 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer), SEVEN (feat. Latto) (Explicit Version), Standing Next to You (Title Track), Yes or No, Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake), Hate You (penned by Shawn Mendes), Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, Shot Glass of Tears, and SEVEN (Clean version).

It is important to note that two of the tracks from the solo album were pre-released. SEVEN (feat. Latto) was released on July 14, 2023, and went on to bag the MTV Video Music Award 'Song of Summer' 2023 in September 2023. Meanwhile, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) was released on September 29, 2023, and gained over 8 million streams on Spotify within a few hours of its release.

"KING TAKING IT ALL": Fans swell with pride as Jungkook made history on the US iTunes chart

The singer behind the tracks Standing Next to You and Hate You created history by debuting at No.3 on the US iTunes chart. This is the first-ever occurrence in the history of the Apple music streaming service where an Asian artist clinched the top spot. This victory got even sweeter as the album GOLDEN reached No.1 on the US iTunes chart within 1 hour and 10 minutes of its release.

As a result, fans stormed on social media to lavish praise on the Standing Next to You singer who has been riding the crest of his success since he debuted as a Korean solo artist on July 14, 2023, with his pre-released track SEVEN featuring the American rapper Latto.

While @MagicShop_06_13 tweeted "KING TAKING IT ALL", another fan with the username, @maineventjeon wrote on X, "GOLDEN IS ALREADY THE HIGHEST DEBUT FOR AN ALBUM BY AN ASIAN ACT IN US ITUNES! THIS IS JEON JUNGKOOK AND THE RECORDS JUST STARTED COMING UPPP."

ARMYs commented on the post of @chartdata_twt and expressed their joy and love for the Standing Next to You singer and his solo album debut on November 3, 2023.

In other news, Jungkook will appear on Audacy Live on November 14 at 11 a.m. KST, and Mnet M Countdown on November 16, 2023, at 6 p.m. KST. On November 19, 2023, Jungkook will host an exclusive event; the details are not yet known.

Lastly, GOLDEN Live On Stage, Jungkook's maiden solo concert, will take place at Jangchung Gymnasium, Jung-gu, Seoul, on November 20, 2023. Fans from all across the globe can watch the concert LIVE on Weverse on the same day.

Furthermore, the promotional interview video of the singer's solo album GOLDEN for 'K-Pop ON!' on Spotify was released on YouTube on November 3, by Spotify Korea.