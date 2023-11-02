"I think I was drawn": BTS’ Jungkook reveals the reason behind Standing Next to You being the title song of his upcoming album Golden

K-pop enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly anticipating BTS' Jungkook's debut album, Golden. The excitement reached new heights when the teaser for the album's title track, Standing Next to You, was unveiled on November 1, 2023. The teaser left fans utterly captivated, leaving them craving more.

Expand Tweet

On the very same day as the teaser release, Jungkook took part in an insightful interview with NewsenTV that was released via YouTube. During this interview, he unveiled the profound reasons behind selecting Standing Next to You as the album's title track. He went on to elucidate the song's significance, ensuring that it would resonate with everyone.

In his own words, Jungkook described the album as a heartfelt creation that promises to steal everyone’s hearts.

“I think I was drawn,” he said.

He hinted that he followed his gut feeling in choosing the title song, which he had promised would be epic in many ways.

Jungkook explains the meaning of his upcoming music video and song, Standing Next to You

Jungkook’s upcoming debut album, Golden, boasts a variety of 11 tracks on which he will be collaborating with varied international artists.

However, the title song, Standing Next to You, will be a surprise for the ARMYs as it will feature Jungkook and his artistry alone. As the teaser of the song was already released, which made the fans nostalgic in many ways, it featured a grandeur of backdrops and opulent outfits on the BTS star.

Standing Next to You is a retro-funk song, reinterpreting the old-school disco-funk genre with a modern touch. Talking about the meaning behind the song, the artist expressed that the title literally means that he’ll stay by the side of the ARMYs in every situation, no matter what.

"The title song, Standing Next to You contains the message that I will always be with you in any situation," Jungkook said.

This answer had the fans in a stream of emotions and made them more eager to get both audio and video glimpses of the song.

Expand Tweet

Talking about his choice of the song as the title song for the album, he said primarily that he wasn’t drawn towards it. He also mentioned that initially there was going to be no dance or choreography for the song, but later, by trusting his gut feeling, Jungkook went ahead and chose to dance to the song and make a music video as well.

"I heard it. It wasn't that I was immediately drawn to the song as soon as I heard it but there was just something grand about the song. There wasn't even a choreography at that time, but I thought it would be really cool to do it on stage, or something like that. I think I was drawn. That’s why I thought it was very suitable for this title,” he said.

"This time, I dare say Standing Next to You, I think we're going to be able to give you a performance that's going to be, in many ways, epic. so i've been working very hard to prepare. I'm so confident in it that i can't wait to show it to you. I'd appreciate it if you could look forward to it," he added.

Jungkook’s confidence in his song won the ARMYs hearts as it showcased how much he has grown as an artist. Similarly, they put their confidence in him, knowing that whatever he brings to the table will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Expand Tweet

Regarding his work with prominent collaborators like Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes, he shared:

"Many people participated in this album, and I did receive the songs like this, but I didn't have the opportunity to meet Ed Sheeran or Shawn Mendes in person. I'm disappointed about that, and I still hope to meet them."

"However, I did communicate and collaborate with other producers through video calls and during the recording process. I hope to meet them next time."

With Jungkook’s album arriving the very next day, November 3, 2023, fans are busy counting the hours until they get to catch a glimpse of the music video for Standing Next to You. As this song will feature the BTS member as the only artist, it is sure to be a treat for all the fans who have been waiting for Jungkook’s raw artistry.