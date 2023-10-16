“THAT PROFILE IS SHINING”: Fans go berserk over BTS’ Jungkook's GOLDEN main track “STANDING NEXT TO YOU” poster

On October 16, 2023, Big Hit Entertainment released BTS' Jungkook's main track, Standing Next to You, poster for GOLDEN. The internet became a frenzy as netizens stated that the idol looked stunning in his all-black ensemble. Fans immediately began developing numerous theories related to the poster.

Previously, Bighit Entertainment had announced in their press release that the golden maknae would be making his solo album debut, revealing that eleven tracks would be released.

"We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jung Kook’s solo album 'GOLDEN.' 'GOLDEN' is an album inspired by the golden moments of Jung Kook, the golden maknae of BTS and a solo artist. The album features a total of 11 tracks, including the previously released digital singles 'Seven (feat. Latto)' and '3D (feat. Jack Harlow).'"

Upon seeing his latest main track poster, fans couldn't contain their excitement, with one user expressing their admiration, stating the poster looked shiny and attractive.

"OMG I CAN'T WAIT": Fans can't wait to listen to Jungkook's Standing Next to You

As Jungkook released the poster for Standing Next to You, fans were over the moon and began scrutinizing the minute details of the poster, including whether it was based on a "Shine" or "Solid" concept. One fan even came up with their own theory.

Jungkook's GOLDEN album is classified into three concepts: Shine, Solid, and Substance.

The green-colored poster for the album is referred to as the "Shine Concept," and its related promotional schedules have been released under this layout design. On the other hand, the third poster is deep blue and termed the "Substance Concept," where the agency revealed all the names of the artists featured in the idol's album for GOLDEN under its layout design.

Now, only the "Solid Concept" is yet to be revealed, and fans are speculating that the main track poster might represent the "Solid Concept" due to its design, with white fonts and a shiny appearance of Jungkook in the recently released poster. One fan noted:

"We have received 2 letters from Jungkook with 'Golden Schedule' (Shine concept) (green) and the 'tracklist' (Substance concept) (blue)...! Now there's still one letter left to be received... MAYBE the 'MAIN TRACK POSTER' or something else (the schedule) (Solid concept) (white)? If this happens, it will be amazing... and Jungkook is truly creative and smart."

Fans are speculating that either Shine or Solid could be the main concept, similar to Standing Next to You being the main track of the GOLDEN album.

Check out how fans react to the golden maknae's latest Standing Next to You main poster for the GOLDEN album.

Meanwhile, fans were also busy swooning over the singer's visuals and stated that his hair, outfit, piercings, and everything looked perfect in the Standing Next to You poster. They also expressed their eagerness to hear the upcoming tracks of the idol's album.

Additionally, the upcoming album's tracklkist features many well-known artists, including Shawn Mendes, DJ Snake, Ed Sheeran, and others. Fans are confident that the idol will make history again, as his upcoming album appears to be solid.

Jungkook is set to release his upcoming solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023.