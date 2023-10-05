“The See-Through Shirt?”: BTS’ Jungkook unveils GOLDEN “Shine” concept photos sending the internet into frenzy

BTS’ Jungkook released the first set of concept photos for his upcoming debut solo album GOLDEN on October 6, 2023, at 12 am KST. The concept photos are titled "Shine" and have sent fans and the internet into a frenzy. With the pictures, Bangtan's maknae has officially marked the promotional activities for GOLDEN.

BTS’ Jungkook released three pictures as part of GOLDEN's "Shine" concept photos. In the first picture, he is dressed in a white t-shirt, black trousers, and a black jacket with a chunky neckpiece posing against a blurry background displaying his own pictures.

Meanwhile, in the second concept photo, BTS’ Jungkook is posing in a close-up shot with orange-golden light accentuating his sharp features. Finally, in the third picture, he is seen in a black see-through shirt, a black jacket, washed-out denim, and the same neck piece from the first concept photo.

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs are loving the maknae's new concept photos and his bold styling for them. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to praise the singer's looks and to express their excitement for his third look with one fan even saying:

BTS’ Jungkook's fans love his impeccable and bold styling in new concept photos for GOLDEN

BTS’ Jungkook's fans are aware that he is inherently a shy and introverted individual. Ths, ARMYs are elated to see him embrace a bolder concept of fashion and styling for his upcoming solo album GOLDEN.

GOLDEN is inspired by the golden moments of his life and his status as the "golden maknae" aka the most talented and multi-faceted youngster of the group. The Euphoria singer said that since he is currently in a golden phase of his life and career, he thought the title was most befitting for his debut solo album.

GOLDEN is set to release on November 3, 2023, and the concept photos mark the first of many exciting promotional activities for the upcoming album.

Eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed that the singer was wearing Calvin Klein underwear and appreciated it as he is the global ambassador for the brand. They also noticed that he was posing against his own concept photos of SEVEN, which made fans wonder if there was a possible connection between the two.

ARMYs lauded the singer's toned physique and wash-board abs applauding his commitment to maintaining his health and fitness.

Notably, GOLDEN has 11 songs including his hit singles SEVEN and 3D. According to the official scheduler, BTS’ Jungkook intends to release exciting promotional materials leading up to GOLDEN. These include various concept photos, main track posters, a tracklist, album previews, a music video teaser, and certain "coming soon" appearances marked in bold on the scheduler.

ARMYs suspect these include appearances on international award shows and talk shows. It may primarily include MTV EMAs where the Dreamers singer has three nominations, the most by any K-pop soloist, and Billboard Music Awards, both events happening in November. Although there is no official confirmation on that, fans are hopeful to see Bangtan's maknae perform at these events.

BTS’ Jungkook's 3D gets first music show win on M Countdown

BTS’ Jungkook's latest hit single 3D has earned its first music show on M Countdown. The track, which was released in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow on September 29, has bagged its first music show within seven days of its release.

Notably, the October 5 episode of M Countdown did not have its usual television live broadcast as the show prepared for KCON Saudi Arabia 2023 instead. BTS’ Jungkook was in competition with IVE's Either Way and emerged as the winner.

In other news, Bangtan's maknae is set to perform 3D for the first time on KBS2's Music Bank on October 13 as part of his promotional activities for GOLDEN.