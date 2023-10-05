“Our No.1 priority is group activities”: BTS Jungkook hints at possible group comeback album, projects, & more following enlistment, fans frenzied

On October 4, 2023, BTS' Jungkook took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, saying that he had decided to go live on the platform to celebrate the release of his upcoming debut solo album, GOLDEN. He also raised a glass of beer as cheers.

Note: All translations here are as per @miiniyoongs on X.

Regarding his upcoming album, he stated:

"The album title is 'Golden'. 'Golden' means golden, and from when I debuted, it was a term that's been used to describe me, like golden closet, or I've even written a poem on a show called 'golden' and I think currently this time is like a golden time for me, which is why I chose 'golden' as the album title."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Jungkook also discussed the possibility of a new BTS album and a group comeback. He stated that even though chapter two has begun, during which the members are bound to focus on their individual endeavors, their number one priority remains BTS:

"Since chapter 2 has started, our no. 1 priority is group activities. No matter what comes, that won't change."

Expand Tweet

"NOT CRYING AT ALL": Fans emotional after hearing about possible BTS activities after their enlistment from Jungkook

During his Weverse live stream, Jungkook read a comment that asked what he plans to do with the BTS members when the group reunites in 2025. The golden maknae's reply included the possibilities of releasing a comeback album, fan sign events, meeting fans in person, Bon Voyage, and BTS In the Soop (as translated by the user miiniyoongs on X):

"Obviously, things like making an album and seeing you! we need to work as fast as we can so that we can come in front of you. thats the right thing to do. doing things like 'bon voyage' and 'in the soop' too."

Expand Tweet

He further stated how fans have been a source of strength for them, adding that without them, this job won't make sense:

"And i want you guys to know that we think about you guys so much and want to be a source of strength to you. We work hard to make you happy like that. The reason I do everything, like this job, is because of all of you. so what if I'm well off? I can't just get rid of everything. And I know my priorities, and I want you to know that it is you."

BTS' Jungkook further discussed what the group plans to do after the completion of the group members' military service and how ARMYs will always be a part of it:

"And we need to be cool even if we were away for 2 years. So we need to work hard right? And we need to become even cooler so that people think we are too. So we have to train hard and release an album, go find/meet armys all over the world and talk about stories we havent talked about, and show that this is what bts is. There isn't anything else."

By the end of the conversation, Jungkook described why the group exists and stated:

"BTS exists because of army, and that's the right order. Army doesnt exist because of Bangtan, but Bangtan exists because of Army. and Army loves and supports us so that we need to pay everything back."

Expand Tweet

Watching Jungkook's explanation about the potential comeback album, BTS featuring on Bon Voyage, and spending leisure time in BTS In the Soop left fans moved. They suggested that before releasing an album and meeting fans, the group should take time for themselves and enjoy their leisure time.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jungkook is set to release his debut album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023.