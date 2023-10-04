"He's doing such a fun live": Jungkook grooves to Kim Tae-hyung's Slow Dancing on Weverse, sending fans into a frenzy

On October 4, 2023, BTS' Jungkook took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse to interact with fans. He conducted a live broadcast, as promised during his third and final Station Head live streaming and listening party, which had taken place the day before, featuring the song 3D (feat. Jack Harlow).

During the aforementioned Station Head live streaming and listening party, the golden maknae revealed that Slow Dancing is his favorite song from Kim Tae-hyung's Layover album. In the live broadcast, fans were delighted to see the golden maknae grooving to this particular song.

Soon, fans expressed their excitement on social media, thrilled to watch their idol have a great time dancing and vibing to Slow Dancing in the most peaceful way possible. ARMYs, BTS' fans, found the live broadcast to be enjoyable and fun.

"Doing every step like taehyung": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook jamming to Slow Dancing

Jungkook began his Weverse live by talking about his upcoming solo album, GOLDEN, expressing how he is confident that fans would love it. He added that he's been working hard lately and hasn't had enough time to sleep.

Jungkook was seated in a room that showcased a serene arrangement, with a candle placed in front of him. He was wearing a beanie and a casual black t-shirt, relaxing in a calm atmosphere as he sipped from a glass of beer.

During the live session, the idol danced to many songs, including j-hope's MORE and listened to Jimin's Set Me Free Pt.2, among others. Later, he also danced to Kim Tae-hyung's Slow Dancing and perfectly synchronized with V's freestyle choreography for the song.

Fans speculated that he must have memorized and practiced the choreography. The idol lip-synced to the song while grooving for over two minutes. Towards the end, he playfully used a lip balm like a flute before applying it to his lips. Many fans noted that he performed moves similar to that of the Love Me Again singer's in the title track of Layover.

ARMYs have since taken to social media to react to Jungkook dancing and grooving to Kim Tae-hyung's Layover title track.

Meanwhile, both Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung mentioned that they liked Slow Dancing the most from the latter's debut album, Layover. Additionally, the Love Me Again singer stated that Seven is his preferred K-pop song during an interview with Spotify ON!

Needless to say, fans were overjoyed watching the duo support each other. Many also concluded that Slow Dancing is their favorite song as well, noting how the choreography is both calming and creates a serene atmosphere. By the end of his Weverse live, Jungkook bid farewell to fans and asked them to await the release of his upcoming album, GOLDEN, expressing his anticipation for its release.

As translated by user @haruharu_w_bts on X, the idol said:

"It was jungkook's weverse live up till now! thank you! thank you! bye~ bye! bye guys. see you next time. am i going to eat something now? no i need to lose weight~ i have to do diet, mhmm. you know what i'm saying? it was a nice time! it was fun. thank you guys."

He further stated:

"I'll be leaving now. anyways please look forward to the album. and ARMY, don't forget i'm always thinking of you guys. have a good night and a good day. thank you! bye! bye"

The idol is slated to release his solo debut album GOLDEN, featuring eleven tracks, on November 3, 2023.