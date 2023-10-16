“WAIT A MINUTE”: BTS Jungkook’s title track from GOLDEN sparks curiosity among fans as they speculate its connection to the VOGUE shoot

BTS Jungkook released the tracklist of his highly-anticipated debut solo album, GOLDEN, on October 16, 2023, at 12 am Korean Standard Time (KST). The tracklist swept the entire internet by storm and sent his fans into a frenzy. However, one of the main highlights from the tracklist was the title track, Standing Next To You, which caught everyone’s attention.

A fan and fellow X user, @whippedforjkjin, made a noteworthy observation and commented on a post by @mhereonlyforbts, wondering whether Jungkook’s VOGUE Korea cover shoot has anything to do with the title track. This led the fans to speculate further about the genre of the track.

"WAIT A MINUTE!!!! GOLDEN might cover all the four genres of his Vogue Magazine cover shoot!!!"

Furthermore, a Korean media outlet, Newsen, confirmed the genre of the track as retro punk. The producers of SEVEN (feat. Latto)—Andrew Watt and Circuit—have worked alongside Jungkook to produce the main track of GOLDEN.

Fans are wondering whether Jungkook's VOGUE Korea cover shoot hinted at the genres for his solo album

As per the released tracklist on October 16, 2023, the album comprises of the title song, Standing Next to You, followed by both of his pre-released solo singles SEVEN (feat. Latto) Explicit Ver. and SEVEN (feat. Latto) Clean Ver., along with 3D (feat. Jack Harlow).

The other songs are Close To You (feat. Major Lazer), Yes or No, Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake), Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, and Shot Glass of Tears.

Fans flooded X, formerly Twitter, with excitement as some speculated whether the BTS idol had dropped hints through his VOGUE Korea cover shoot. Others were astounded to know that the title track, Standing Next To You, will be a retro punk number and wondered whether it would be similar to the Grammy-nominated BTS song Dynamite.

On September 23, 2023, VOGUE Korea released photos of the SEVEN singer in various attires like retro punk, and R&B.

Furthermore, new images and a video were revealed by the BTS idol, who is well-known for serving as the creative director of this projects.

On September 26, 2023, VOGUE posted the video on their official social media channels, with the appropriately themed title "You are my music."

Fans of the My Time singer-songwriter were amazed by how meticulously he carried out the artistic direction for both the videos and the pictures for VOGUE Korea. Jungkook also actively participated in the creative process for the interview and cover picture shoot for UK DAZED magazine, published on September 12, 2023.

Fans were ecstatic when they saw Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, and other international acts on the lineup of the release setlist of Jungkook's upcoming debut solo album, GOLDEN.

Eight of the nine listed songs will be released one-by-one from October 21, 2023 to October 30, 2023, Korean Standard Time (KST). The main track, Standing Next To You, will be released on November 3, 2023.