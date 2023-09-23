“He can fit in every scenario”: Fans gush over BTS Jungkook's VOGUE Korea Jazz cover shoot, for which he also served as the creative director

BTS Jungkook set the internet on fire as his latest images and video from the cover shoot of VOGUE Korea dropped on September 23, 2023. Fans were awestruck to see the sheer magnificence that oozes from the new jazz-themed, straight-out-of-a-noir film images of the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook.

However, the highlight of it was the fact that the Seven singer was the creative director of the photoshoot himself.

Fans laud the My Time singer-songwriter profusely and are astounded by his thorough execution of the creative direction for both videos and photos. It is also compelling that Jungkook was actively involved in deciding what he wore for the cover photo shoot and interview for the UK DAZED magazine issued on September 12, 2023.

Expand Tweet

Since the beginning of this year, the Still With You singer has pledged to carve his own path as a multifaceted solo artist from the land of morning calm—South Korea.

From being featured on the cover of VOGUE Korea and the legendary British fashion magazine DAZED to ruling various Billboard charts with his solo debut Seven to winning everyone's heart with his boyish charms and angelic voice, Jungkook has set sail towards a triumphant future.

Jungkook brings House of Cards and All That Jazz in his latest shoot for VOGUE Korea

On September 23, VOGUE Korea posted a video of the BTS member on its official Instagram account, titled 'All That Jazz.' In the video, the South Korean solo artist can be seen in a noir-inspired, 80s black-and-white set, donning a suit and ballet boots, and dancing to the tunes of soulful jazz.

The caption says 'creative direction JUNG KOOK,' which further solidifies the severity of his involvement and is also a testament to the artist's immense talent.

Notwithstanding, this wasn't the only concept explored by the VMA-winning singer. The Seven singer and the youngest member of BTS also filmed a rock-punk-themed video in checkered co-ords that exuded an eerie vibe of the famous comic character "Joker" from DC Comics. The caption complimented it even further and went like this:

"And after all this, won’t you give me a smile. <London Calling> - The Clash.

The third theme was him in a light brown/ochre checkered suit with a vintage camera while a '60s melody played in the background, looking menacingly stunning. The Instagram caption translates to:

"A spectacular curtain falls, and Jungkook faces the moment of 1960s Brit rock."

The My Time singer-songwriter has mentioned himself as a cracked grey hexagon due to his lack of confidence during the UK DAZED interview. He remarked that although his view has changed with time, he tends to believe that he will never be able to fill up the empty spaces in himself.

However, it seems like the singer has finally embarked on a journey to change his own beliefs. Starting with his own photoshoot for VOGUE Korea seems like an ideal place to start.

“Creative Director Jungkook”: Fans are flabbergasted upon knowing that Jungkook did the creative direction for VOGUE Korea and laud the talented singer

The My Time singer-songwriter's demeanor throughout his involvement in the creative direction of the photoshoot for VOGUE Korea is proof of his statement given to Vogue Korea that he wants to do different things and wants his fans to trust him and his process.

Needless to say, the images and video of Jungkook dropped by VOGUE Korea wreaked havoc on the internet, and fans flooded social media, expressing their astonishment. While some admired and hailed him as "Creative Director Jungkook," others tried to wrap their heads around his excellence.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the singer's love for his fans and devotion to his craftsmanship are not hidden from anyone. When asked by VOGUE Korea about his future plans, Jungkook immediately responded with his desire to perform on as many stages as possible so that he could meet ARMY, as they are his source of inspiration and also the reason that keeps him going.

There is little doubt that he is working diligently on his forthcoming mini-album and another single, both of which are slated to be released sometime in November 2023. His fans are waiting for his upcoming releases with bated breaths.

In more recent developments, the Seven singer will headline the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York City on September 23, 2023, along with other artists. Also, the singer was seen practicing songs like Seven, Still With You, Permission to Dance, Euphoria, and others, wearing a stylish pair of jeans and a shirt.