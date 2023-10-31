“PROUD OF YOU JIMIN”: ARMYs celebrate as BTS singer’s docu-film 'Jimin's Production Diary' sets unprecedented records by earning $ 11M

BTS' JIMIN's solo docu-film Jimin's Production Diary has raked in a staggering revenue of $11 million, or ₩ 13.7 billion. The Like Crazy singer became the third Bangtan member to release his solo documentary film on HYBE's own platform, Weverse.

The documentary film, released on October 23, showcases the making of his debut album, FACE, which was released on March 24 this year. Not only has the album earned critical praise from fans and critics worldwide, but Jimin's Production Diary has also set unprecedented records by attracting 511K live viewers who paid to watch the film. These numbers would translate to ₩ 13.7 billion, or € 9.8 million in terms of the revenue earned.

ARMYs are overjoyed and proud of the 28-year-old musician, and they turned to X to heap praise on him.

JIMIN's fans lavish praise on him as his docu-solo film generates concert-equivalent revenue

The broadcast was paid content, meaning that only a limited number of people could access it. ARMYs have pointed out that the money generated from previous BTS online concerts, boasting viewership of 1.3 million, 993k, and 756k for the 2021 'MASTER SOWOOZOO', 'MOTS ON: E', and 'BANGBANGCON' concerts, respectively, garnered a whopping $76.6 million, $48.8 million, and $20 million in revenue.

The money the 28-year-old singer has earned through one solo documentary film at least matches that, if not in numbers, in stature. ARMYs also pointed out that actual statistics may be higher, as a lot of fans may have paid for the documentary film but had not been able to watch it in real-time either due to their time difference or busy schedules.

Fans of the K-pop idol are all elated and celebrating his raw star power and immense influence, especially since his documentary film actually attracted more than half of the viewers for all BTS concerts.

ARMYs are certain that the Serendipity singer is ready to headline a solo concert, and the numbers earned through docu-film are proof that he is capable of generating fantastic revenue all by himself as well.

Previously, at his special fan meet, the Promise singer revealed he has been eating and sleeping well, working out, and is also working on something, although he didn't divulge the details regarding it and requested fans to imagine this for themselves.

ARMYs are hoping the Lie singer makes an official announcement regarding another solo release, collaboration, or perhaps a solo concert.

JIMIN reacts to his multiple solo Billboard nominations

On October 30, Jimin hosted a special fan meet where he spoke about his solo debut album FACE, his recent activities, and his solo docu-film and interacted with ARMYs in person.

At one point, he was asked by an unnamed ARMY about his solo nominations for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. He humbly responded by saying that he was grateful just to be able to receive a nomination.

"I spoke with the PD in the morning. It was a nominee for the Top Selling Song. Just being a nominee.. Thank you so much!"

For those unaware, On October 27, the 2023 Billboard Music Awards revealed their final set of nominations in the four newly introduced K-pop categories. The categories are Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top K-Pop Album, Top Global K-Pop Song, and Top K-Pop Touring Artist.

BTS' Jimin has been nominated in "The Top Global K-pop" category and also been nominated in the "Top K-pop Album" category for his debut solo album FACE.

The 28-year-old BTS member also managed to secure a nomination in the third category, "Top Global K-pop Song," for the title track Like Crazy from FACE. Meanwhile, his bandmate Jungkook has been nominated for the summer hit single SEVEN.

Finally, he has been nominated in the "Top Selling Song" category for Like Crazy, which is up against Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero, Miley Cyrus' Flowers, Jason Aldean’s Try That in a Small Town, and Oliver Anthony Music’s Rich Men North of Richmond.

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will air live on Sunday, November 19.