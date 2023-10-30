"Acting on point, hands on chin": BTS’Jimin imitating RM on Special Talk sends fans into a frenzy

On October 30, 2023, BTS' Jimin held his Special Talk offline event, which was broadcast live through the South Korean social media platform Weverse, following the release of his solo documentary, Production Diary.

Recently, the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer released his first-ever solo documentary, Production Diary, delving into the production process and behind-the-scenes of his debut album, FACE, which was released in March.

During the offline event, Jimin discussed various topics with fans and even impersonated Kim Namjoon, sending fans into a frenzy with his acting and gestures. Soon, a video of him imitating Kim Namjoon went viral on social media, and fans couldn't contain themselves, expressing their excitement on social media.

"Moni but in mini": Fans can't get enough of how appropriate Jimin mimics RM

As Jimin entered the theater for the event, he warmly greeted fans, even shaking hands with some. He surprised everyone with his new blonde look, dressed in a Saint Michael's crew neck green knit sweater, causing a commotion among fans due to his updated appearance.

Meanwhile, while answering questions from the fans present at the theater where the Special Talk event was conducted, he was asked about the hardest struggle of working on his album. To this, he replied that writing the lyrics was the most challenging part. He further explained how RM would come and advise him on certain songs.

Set Me Free Pt.2 singer then imitated RM, demonstrating how he would come and read the lyrics of his song Alone while putting his hands on his chin, as he usually does, with a serious expression. Jimin, perfectly imitating the leader of BTS, had a gentle smile on his face as he recounted RM's feedback after reading his Alone lyrics:

"I think I know what you’re trying to say."

Subsequently, everyone present at the scene fell silent and listened quietly to Kim Namjoon's input about his song Alone, and Jimin concluded his imitation of the Lonely singer.

As soon as the videos went viral on social media, fans could instantly tell how accurately the Like Crazy singer had imitated Kim Namjoon and hilariously reacted to it.

Check out how fans are reacting to BTS' Jimin imitating RM on the Special Talk event:

Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hyung made an unexpected appearance on Weverse Live, allowing online fans to watch it. He left a series of comments expressing his desire to attend the event with the Like Crazy singer and interact with fans.

During the Special Talk with Jimin, held at a theater, fans in attendance donned his purple "WITH YOU" hoodie merchandise in response to the arrival of winter in South Korea, symbolizing the significance of the idol in their lives.

Additionally, attendees were invited to rewrite the opening verse of the idol's emotional song Letter/Dear.ARMY on a sheet of paper, which was later placed on the stage where the event took place.

The Like Crazy singer also discussed his 2023 Billboard Music Awards nominations with fans at the event.

In other news, RM recently changed his Instagram profile picture to a black photo, sparking rumors about his next project, while RM has released his solo documentary.