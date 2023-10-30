"WHAT KDRAMA IS THIS???: BTS' Jimin’s suprise appearance in Suga's Suchwita with Taemin has fans in a frenzy

On October 30, 2023, BTS' Jimin made a surprise appearance on Suga's show Suchwita with Taemin, sending fans into a frenzy as BANGTAN TV posted the latest episode of the talk-show on their YouTube channel.

Suchwita is a fun talk-show hosted by BTS member Suga, aka Min Yoongi, where he invites celebrities, especially when they have ongoing promotional projects or simply for a fun interaction session over drinks.

In the latest episode, Yoongi invited SHINee's Taemin, and during their conversation, Jimin's unexpected appearance left fans in shock. The interaction between the three of them felt like a dramatic K-drama episode, and they took to social media to express their excitement.

"So happy to see 3 of them together": Fans can't get enough of Jimin, Taemin, and Suga's interaction

During the show, the AMYGDALA singer mentioned how Taemin had a similar vibe to Jimin, and they had a striking resemblance. This created a comfortable atmosphere and a shared perspective on music. Taemin responded by expressing gratitude for the comparison, stating that it was likely because they shared the same charm and delicateness.

Jimin's surprise appearance prompted Taemin to react with a loud scream, while Suga remained calm, having been in on the surprise. Jimin jokingly questioned Taemin about being on Suchwita, describing it as a "shabby place," to which Taemin straightforwardly responded with a "no." Yoongi playfully joined in, and Jimin explained that he had to bring wine despite having English lessons because the staff requested it.

The banter between the AMYGDALA singer and Jimin continued, with the latter suggesting that Taemin and Min Yoongi couldn't be friends due to their differing preferences, while Taemin and Yoongi believed they could become the best of friends. This ongoing banter delighted fans.

The trio also discussed how they had inspired each other over the years, including their 2016 collaboration at an awards show at the request of a broadcasting station. Taemin praised Jimin's dancing skills, highlighting his balance and graceful movements. He stated:

"Jimin's balance is amazing. It's so good for dancing. The way Jimin uses his body [...] his center of gravity isn't on the top of his body but more below so his dance lines are really pretty but at the core is his masculine vibes"

Fans took to X to react to BTS' Jimin’s suprise appearance at Suchwita with Taemin.

Taemin also talked about how members of their respective groups behave when they reunite, including the little things that still irritate them. Subsequently, Jimin requested that they focus more on Taemin during the 20th episode, as it was primarily about him, to which Yoongi and the Like Crazy singer bickered again. However, Jimin and Taemin continued to praise each other.

Fans who watched the latest episode expressed their excitement on social media, particularly appreciating Taemin's support for Jimin and their close friendship.

Meanwhile, Suga mentioned how younger members, like Jungkook, tend to pick up habits from the older members of their group. He also expressed his anticipation for the BTS reunion in 2025, which Jimin agreed with.

Suga is currently serving in the military, while Jimin recently attended V's first-ever solo fan meeting.