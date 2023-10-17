"He's that once-in-a-lifetime artist": Fans react as BTS' Suga sheds light on why he cried during D-Day Seoul concert day 3 in recent Suchwita episode

On October 17, 2023, BANGTAN TV released Suchwita episode 19, in which Suga invited guest Kim Jong-wan and had an interesting and overwhelming conversation with him. During this conversation, Kim Jong-wan narrated how emotional he felt during Suga's latest Agust D-Day encore concert held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome) in Seoul.

Suchwita is a talk show where the AMYGDALA singer invites various celebrities to engage in conversations about their latest projects, share interesting stories, and enjoy a drink together.

In the latest episode, the BTS rapper described the intense emotions he experienced on the third day of the Agust D-Day encore concert, where he couldn't hold back his tears while performing songs that held special meaning to him. He stated that as he was performing, his career flashed before his eyes and he got emotional. He mentioned that he bawled his eyes out as he played the guitar and noted:

"Because on the third day I cried too much. It's been 13 years since I came to Seoul and 18 years since I started making music, but all that flashed before my eyes. So as I was playing the guitar, I cried so much. It was an ugly cry. It would've been nice if one tear fell like this, but I bawled my eyes out."

After hearing the idol's perspective on the concert, fans couldn't stop praising him and expressed that his raw and honest emotions are some of the many reasons why people eagerly wait to attend his concerts.

"It was a beautiful moment": Fans resonate with Suga's narration of overwhelming moments from the concert

As the AMYGDALA singer shed light on the emotions he felt during the third day of the Agust D-Day encore concerts, fans could sense his sincerity and the overwhelming nature of the experience.

Suga stated that he had never gotten such loud cheers from fans. He mentioned that the ground shook due to the loud screams of the attendees as he said:

"I’ve never heard cheering like that. I’ve performed at all venues from Rolling Hall AX to stadiums, but I’ve never heard cheers like that before. On the 3rd day, it wasn't cheering; the ground was shaking."

Fans who heard about the overwhelming moments that brought the idol to tears empathized and connected with him. They cried as well and took to Twitter to express how thankful they were to the idol for not giving up on his dreams.

Fans also remembered how Suga was able to sing AMYGDALA in front of his parents at the D-Day concert and cried his heart out as the song is about some of the most heartbreaking moments from his life.

During the recent episode of the show, Suga also spoke about how he felt about ARMYs that day and stated that making them happy is his priority now.

"Before, I made music for self-realization, and receiving recognition for that was fun, but now making these people (ARMY) happy is what makes me even happier," he said.

The idol recently enlisted for his mandatory military service and fans await his safe return.