“Peak Soulmates behaviour”: Fans gush over BTS’ V and Jimin’s adorable interaction at the latter’s PRODUCTION DIARY LIVE TALK

During the JIMIN'S PRODUCTION DIARY SPECIAL TALK event, On October 30, 2023, a heartwarming BTS moment unfolded that touched the hearts of ARMYs. This event attracted a large audience of fans and featured a special interaction between V and Jimin, highlighting the strong bond they've nurtured over the years. The event was live-streamed on Weverse, with an open chat for fans to participate.

During the live session, Jimin's face lit up with delight when he saw V had joined. He warmly acknowledged V's presence, and fans actively engaged through comments. V also expressed his desire to be a part of the live event with Jimin, adding to the collective joy of the occasion.

"WHY ARE THEY SO ADORABLE" BTS' V comments on his bandmate Jimin's Weverse live session

October 30, 2023, marked a pivotal day for the eagerly anticipated Jimin's solo documentary as it witnessed a live talk show featuring the star himself named JIMIN'S PRODUCTION DIARY SPECIAL TALK.

The BTS star made quite an entrance, donning a full-sleeved green pullover, and to the surprise of many, sporting blonde hair. He had sported black hair for an extended period, making this hair color change a refreshing novelty.

The "LIVE TALK" event provided Jimin with the platform to delve into various aspects of his forthcoming documentary. During the session, he thoughtfully fielded questions from both journalists and fans who were present, in person and online. In a generous gesture, Jimin had also arranged small gifts as tokens of appreciation for those in attendance.

One particularly delightful aspect of this interview was its live streaming on Weverse, one of the most popular platforms for K-pop enthusiasts. This decision allowed fans to actively engage with the event from the comfort of their homes, with the added bonus of being able to submit questions directly to their beloved star. Jimin took the time to respond to several of these questions.

Throughout the session, the BTS member faced inquiries not just about his solo endeavors but also about his fellow bandmate, V. This added a layer of "BTS-ness" to the conversation.

However, the excitement didn't stop with mere mentions. In a surprise twist, V himself made an appearance in the Weverse live session. He couldn't resist commenting, expressing his own desire to join Jimin, leaving four comments in total. Two of these comments read:

"What are you doing"

and

"I want to go too."

Jimin acknowledged V's presence in a heartwarming exchange. But the highlight of their interaction was the light-hearted and humorous revelation Jimin made about Taehyung. He revealed that V couldn't join because of his busy schedule with Running Man.

Jimin playfully speculated about V's current state, suggesting he might be commenting while in his underwear and lying on the bed, yet to take a bath. Jimin's openness tickled the fans to their very core as seen through their comments:

This playful banter between "VMIN" not only left ARMYs in fits of laughter but also illuminated the genuine and unfiltered bond that the BTS members share, and how comfortable they are in sharing such candid moments with their devoted fans.