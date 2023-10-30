5 unforgettable moments from Jimin's Production Diary fanmeet

On October 30, Jimin's Production Diary fanmeet was rolled out where 320 lucky fans who pre-order the idol's solo documentary chosen by a raffle were gathered to have a special talk with the idol. Given that he only just attended V's solo meet, fans were naturally excited about what he had in store for his own event, and akin to fans' predictions, several iconic and unforgettable moments resulted from the event.

Jimin's Production Diary fan meet kicked off with him discussing random topics and answering the questions the audience asked. However, it followed up with reading personal messages from ARMY, performing small sections of his solo songs, and adorably interacting with fans.

As videos of the same landed on the internet, netizens couldn't help but talk about several moments that fell from the fan meet.

5 moments from Jimin's Production Diary fan meet that fans couldn't stop talking about

1) Jimin noticed Taehyung being active on Weverse

As Jimin's Production Diary fan meet kickstarted, the idol talked with his fans about random topics. During this, one of the fans brought up the fact that his fellow member, V was currently active on Weverse. V was asking fans what they were all doing. When Jimin heard about the same, he immediately got excited and said that V should also join the fan meet just like he did.

He continued to talk about how he'd scrap everything he planned for the fan meet and they both could have another VICNIC (V's solo fan meet) and call it JICNIC. Fans found his reaction absolutely adorable. V also replied to Jimin's request through Weverse by saying that he also wanted to go. However, since the idol was busy with other schedules, he couldn't join Jimin.

2) Jimin's "When will ARMY grow up?"

Towards the end of Jimin's Production Diary fan meet, the idol was off the stage and was standing in the space between the crowd and the stage. There the idol was performing snippets of all his solo songs that the audience was recommending him to do. When someone asked him to do the choreography for Set Me Free Pt. 2, the idol laughed but still did the dance move.

However, as he finished the step, he hilariously asked the fans:

When will ARMY grown up?

3) Jimin's sob-worthy talk about SUGA

Given that SUGA is currently serving his mandatory military service, ARMYs have been collectively missing the idol and feeling his absence more than ever. Jimin was able to sense the same and he took the opportunity to talk about the same during his fan meet. He talked about how it definitely hard for SUGA right now at the military, but he also assured fans that he loves and thinks about ARMYs constantly. The confession naturally brought many fans to tears.

4) Jimin hilariously impersonating RM

Another hilarious moment that fell through at the beginning of Jimin's Production Diary fan meeting as he talked about random moments from his solo album creation is his impersonation of RM. There's no doubt that RM writes much of BTS' lyrics and also helps his fellow members in their composition.

So Jimin shared an anecdote of when he went to ask RM for some advice about his lyrics, and when he impersonated RM's reaction while reading his lyrics, fans couldn't help but burst out in laughter.

5) Jimin's live performance of Dear. ARMY

Another one of the songs that the idol performed during the ending ment of Jimin's Production Diary fan meet was his solo song that was dedicated to ARMYs, Dear. ARMY. As the idol was singing it, the mic suddenly started to echo, which led to both the idol and the audience letting out a small laughter. When he continued to sing it despite the echo, a fan asked him to dance as well and the moment only grew funnier.

As fans continue to cherish the moments from Jimin's Production Diary fan meet, they've also been cheering the recent release of the idol's solo documentary, Production Diary.