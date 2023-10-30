"We are so ready": Fans in a frenzy as BTS Jimin hints at solo concert possibilities during his Special Talk show

BTS Jimin raised a thunderstorm in the Bangtan fandom as he hinted at having his own solo concert in the future. On October 30, 2023, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter held a live talk show, Jimin's Production Diary "Special Talk with Jimin," on Weverse, where he met a selected handful of fans and interacted with them. The BTS singer hinted at wanting to do a solo concert someday and said,

"Please wait for a bit! I think 'Il be able to do a concert someday then."

The BTS ARMY has been cloud nine since hearing the Like Crazy singer mention a solo concert. A fan, @jmoonchiiild, posted on X, formerly Twitter, and said "We are so ready father."

During the Special Talk on October 30, 2023, Jimin discussed various things and answered the questions that the fans had for him. He shared that he is currently working out religiously, taking various lessons, and working hard. He further mentioned that the ARMYs are speculating that he must be working hard on some new projects and said he prefers not to clear those assumptions yet.

"JIMIN SOLO CONCERT": BTS ARMY goes feral over the possibility of the singer's solo concert

The BTS singer—who released his debut solo album FACE on March 24, 2023—has been hinting at his upcoming projects lately. It all started on September 1, 2023, when the Filter singer went live on Weverse after he attended the Lady Dior Exhibition and spoke about working on new materials. He mentioned the same during his birthday Weverse LIVE on October 13, 2023.

In a similar vein, the Like Crazy singer then changed his hair color to blond, which further solidified the speculations doing the rounds about his upcoming projects. Fans are cloud nine as the singer has been giving them crumbs regarding his upcoming releases, while still being discreet about it.

However, during the Weverse program Special Talk on October 30, 2023, the big highlight was when the BTS idol mentioned having his own solo concert. A X user and BTS ARMY member, @angel_pt1_FACE posted, "And my imagination is telling me that pjm2 and Jimin's solo concert/s are coming." Others also shared their excitement on the social media platform as well.

On October 26, 2023, Like Crazy singer and songwriter released the Production Documentary Commentary on Weverse, which included behind-the-scenes footage from both his solo album FACE and his documentary film.

The Like Crazy singer discusses in the Production Documentary Commentary how he was originally motivated to create an idol-like idea for his solo album, but ultimately decided to create an album that revealed his actual personality.

On September 19, 2023, Like Crazy became the most-played Korean song by a Korean solo artist in Spotify's history with a staggering 532 million. However, the achievements do not cease here. The BTS idol became the first Korean soloist to reach this historic milestone, surpassing even Jungkook, his fellow band member, with over 1.9 billion Spotify plays.

It is important to take into account that this song became Jimin's first hit as a songwriter on the Billboard Hot 100, an accomplishment that has only been accomplished by a select handful in K-pop history.