“It really became like a genuine album”: BTS’ Jimin dishes on creating an authentic album like FACE, leaving fans emotional

Jimin of BTS released the Production Documentary Commentary on Weverse on October 26, 2023, which showed the behind-the-scenes behind the making of his documentary film and his solo album FACE.

In the Production Documentary Commentary, the singer of Like Crazy expresses how he initially planned on making his solo album inspired by idol-like concepts but ended up making an album that showed his true self.

"I didn't plan to make such an honest album. If I ever have a solo album, it would be like "Filter" which was very conceptual. It's not about me but it's about being more of an idol. But it really became like a genuine album," Jimin said.

The Like Crazy singer is known for his solo song Filter, which is from the BTS album Map of the Soul: 7. It is a conceptual song that was released in February 2020 as part of the album. The song shows the distinct idol persona that the singer flaunts, which is both enticing and charming.

Additionally, the singer and songwriter behind the solo album FACE released his documentary film Jimin's Production Diary on October 23, 2023, on Weverse.

This showed the artist's creative process of writing the six tracks Face-Off, Like Crazy (both Korean and English versions), Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, Interlude: Dive, and Letter (a hidden track) for the album.

"My idea bank": Jimin explains the concept of his solo album "FACE" by explaining each track

Furthermore, the singer explains the entire concept of FACE in the Production Documentary Commentary which was released on October 26, 2023.

The Like Crazy singer-songwriter explains the concept by addressing himself in the third person, saying the album starts with Face-Off, which talks about the phase in his life during which he pushed people away and thought that he didn't need anyone in his life.

Followed by Like Crazy, which speaks about Jimin's struggles with his ownthoughts,s which led him to drink and party often just to escape having those thoughts.

"The song starts with "Face-Off" where Jimin feels the skepticism of human relationships and makes a fuss about how people are not needed. And he drinks a bit and thinks, "Ah, Isn't this the way to enjoy life?" and starts having weird thoughts. And the song "Like Crazy" begins...and he thought this is how everyone lives."

Furthermore, he continues by saying that he used to assume that every person lives like that without forming genuine bonds with anyone.

This gives birth to his track Alone, which speaks about how his team members and the producers helped him have a different perspective on life.

And that's when the singer-songwriter of Alone decided to overcome this and do better. Which set the foundation for Set Me Free Pt. 2.

"And then, Jimin whom he thought that he felt skeptical about human relationships and just had fun....Then "Alone" starts. And he meets the members, the producers. "Ah! This is not it!". And he starts to focus. "I will try to overcome and recover from it". That's when "Set Me Free Pt.2" starts. The narrative of the album ends like that."

The Production Documentary Commentary on Weverse on October 26 overwhelmed the fans with emotions as new information about the artist and his creation came to the surface.

The Production Documentary Commentary on Weverse on October 26 overwhelmed the fans with emotions as new information about the artist and his creation came to the surface.

The 28-year-old singer and main dancer from BTS released his first solo album on March 24, 2023, which roped in accolades from every corner of the world as it debuted at No. 1 with Like Crazy on the Billboard Hot 100 right after its release.

Fans have been waiting since then for the Like Crazy singer-songwriter to release further projects.

This anticipation arose due to the Weverse LIVE on September 1, 2023, where the BTS idol hinted at working on many new things.

Furthermore, during the Weverse LIVE on October 13, 2023, Jimin came online to celebrate his birthday with his fans and was joined by Namjoon. The Indigo rapper-songwriter mentioned that Jimin is working on new projects to show his fans.

Fans are eager to know what Jimin has in store for them, as the release of the Production Documentary Commentary has increased their anticipation for the near future.