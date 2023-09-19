"Rise of the streaming king": Fans applaud BTS' Jimin as he becomes the most streamed Korean soloist on Spotify with his song Like Crazy

Like Crazy by BTS’ Jimin has now become the most streamed Korean song by a Korean solo artist in the entire history of Spotify. With a whopping 532 million streams, Like Crazy has surpassed Solo by Jennie of BLACKPINK.

The BTS member released his debut solo album on March 24, 2023, and is the only K-Pop artist and Korean soloist whose album charted for the longest time in the year 2023.

The accomplishments don’t stop here, as Jimin has surpassed his own band member, Jungkook, and garnered over 1.9 billion streams on Spotify, making him the first Korean soloist to mark this historic feat. It is crucial to note that the Like Crazy singer earned his first hit as a songwriter with this song on the Billboard Hot 100—a feat achieved only by a few in the history of K-pop.

Fans lavish praise as BTS’ Jimin keeps breaking multiple records simultaneously with his debut solo release

On March 24, 2023, Jimin released his first-ever solo album, FACE. The album consists of two versions of the title track Like Crazy and Like Crazy (English ver.), alongside Alone, Interlude: Dive, Face Off, and a B-side track Set Me Free Pt. 2.

To convey his heartfelt gratitude to his fans, the BTS ARMY, the singer-songwriter also released a hidden track, Letter, of which he later released a performance video on BigHit Entertainment’s official channel on YouTube as per fan request. Amidst all his continuous victories and taking the K-Pop industry to a whole new height, fans took to social media and hailed the BTS member, calling him a ‘hitmaker’ and ‘king’.

The Like Crazy singer-songwriter debuted at No. 1 in various Billboard charts, such as the Billboard Hot 100, Artist 100, World Albums, Top Album Sales, Digital Song Sales, World Digital Song Sales, Billboard Emerging Artist Chart, and Top Current Album Sales. At the same time, he ruled the top #2 spot on charts like the Billboard Hot 200, Global 200 Chart, and Billboard Global (excl. US) Chart, among others.

The vocal range of the BTS member is as broad as his ability to rule several charts as he continuously shatters records and makes history.

On September 1, 2023, during his Weverse Live, which he held after his appearance at the Lady Dior event in Seoul that same day, the BTS member hinted at his plans for the future.

Furthermore, Rolling Stones named FACE by Jimin as one of the best music albums of 2023. Fans are anticipating Jimin's upcoming project in the near future with a great deal of excitement.