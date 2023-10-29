"GLOBAL IT BOY JIMIN": BTS fans celebrate as Busan government assures ARMYs of safety during Like Crazy singer's birthday celebrations next year

Jimin, a vocalist and dancer in the K-pop juggernaut group BTS, is one of the most popular and globally renowned K-pop idols in the world. Hence, it comes as no surprise that the singer's birthday is celebrated as a national event in South Korea by Bangtan's beloved fanbase, ARMYs.

Recently, on October 26, Busan's local government announced to KNN News that they are planning on setting up a special task force to help ensure safety during the BTS singer's birthday week. This task force is expected to be operational beginning next year.

The FACE singer, who was born in Busan, which is the second largest city in South Korea, celebrates his birthday on October 13. Commenting on the local government's initiative, the idol's fanbase @JiminGlobal, shared:

"Busan draws numerous visitors year in and year out during Jimin's birthday. According to KNN News, starting next year, the Busan Government will form an official taskforce to manage safety during big events and crowd gatherings, such as Jimin's birthday."

ARMYs naturally responded to the news very enthusiastically, and one fan, who goes by the username @sheezon26, called the idol "GLOBAL IT BOY JIMIN" for the impact he has in his country.

Jimin’s fans appreciate Busan government's decision to amp up security for the idol's birthday

Busan is known for its beautiful landscape and cultural activities, and it is the birthplace of some of the biggest K-pop idols in the world, including BTS' Jimin and Jungkook.

The Like Crazy singer celebrates his birthday on October 13 each year. However, with each passing year, and rise in BTS' fame, success, and popularity, ARMYs have turned the 28-year-old singer's birthday into a national month-long event.

Celebrations for the Serendipity singer's birthday begins in mid or late September in and around Busan and South Korea each year, and continue throughout the month. The month is called "Jimtober" in honor of the idol, an amalgamation of his name and the month of October.

During this time, Korean and international ARMYs gather to organize massive, large-scale birthday projects and events for the 28-year-old BTS singer.

The grand-scale birthday projects attract a large crowd, which often raises safety concerns or a stampede-like situation. Hence, Busan's local government assured fans that next year they will be assigning a special task force of skilled police officers and authorities who will be equipped to manage large crowds and ensure there are no untoward incidents.

This initiative is an attempt is to ensure the safety of Jimin’s diverse fanbase and to make sure the birthday celebrations run smoothly across the city. ARMYs have hailed the Busan government's decision and have taken to X to react to this initiative.

The Promise singer is likely the only K-pop idol who has earned such an exemplary initiative in his name. ARMYs also visit the 28-year-old BTS member's family-owned cafe Magnate to ring in his birthday.

This year, the local police and fire department was deployed at his family-owned cafe to manage the exceedingly large crowds who had gathered there. It also showcases how much ARMYs are proud of the FACE singer and the fact that he hails from Busan.

Jimin is the most nominated K-pop soloist at the 2023 BBMAs

On October 27, the 2023 Billboard Music Awards revealed its final set of nominations in the four newly introduced K-pop categories. The categories are Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top K-Pop Album, Top Global K-Pop Song, and Top K-Pop Touring Artist

Jimin has been nominated in "The Top Global K-pop" category alongside NewJeans, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and TWICE. He has also been nominated in the "Top K-pop Album" category for his debut solo album FACE.

The 28-year-old BTS member also managed to secure a nomination in the third category, "Top Global K-pop Song" as well, for the title track Like Crazy from FACE. Meanwhile, his bandmate Jungkook has been nominated for the summer hit single SEVEN.

Finally, he has been nominated in the "Top Selling Song" category for Like Crazy, which is up against Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero, Miley Cyrus' Flowers, Jason Aldean’s Try That in a Small Town, and Oliver Anthony Music’s Rich Men North of Richmond.

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will air live on Sunday, November 19.