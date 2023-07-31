"This is priceless": Ed Sheeran serves hot dogs prior to Soldier Field concert, sends netizens into a frenzy

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is currently in the midst of his + - = x ("Mathematics") Tour. He recently became the talk of the town when he went behind the counter at The Wiener's Circle on July 29 and served fans and customers Chicago-style hot dogs.

On Sunday, the musician shared a video of the same on his Instagram account and the post received more than 214K likes.

“Served hot dogs at @wienerscircle today. This place is legendary is Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it. See you at the stadium tonight x,” he wrote.

The video was also uploaded on Ed Sheeran's official YouTube page and has garnered over 51K views. Several individuals took to the comments section of the post to react to the same and called his gesture "priceless."

"He's always so down to earth" - Fans react to Ed Sheeran serving customers hot dogs

Prior to his sold-out performance in Chicago, the popular British musician surprised his fans by serving them hot dogs. On Saturday, Ed went to The Wiener's Circle hot dog stand to distribute the company's specialties to customers before his Soldier Field concert.

The company shared a picture of the singer handing customers hot dogs as they joked:

"Our newest trainee @edsheeran has a lot to learn, he's way too proper and friendly."

Sheeran seemed to be having fun while serving the hot dogs in the video, grinning and joking with the customers and employees. As soon as the clip was shared online, it sent fans into a frenzy and they flooded the comment section of the YouTube video with their reactions to the same.

What has Ed Sheeran been up to recently?

Ed Sheeran has been making headlines in July. On July 8, 2023, Saturday, his Pittsburg concert, which was held in Acrisure Stadium, turned into a nightmare for 17 people as they ended up in the hospital as a result of severe heat. Two of these hospitalized patients also went into cardiac arrest.

A few days later, on July 15, the artist performed at the Ford Field in Detroit, Colorado as part of his ongoing tour. There, he was joined by Eminem and the duo sang Stan and Lose Yourself together. This collaboration garnered enormous praise from fans. However, this is not the first time they have collaborated. They worked together while composing Eminem's song, River as well, in 2017.