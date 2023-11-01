"LEGEND": Fans praise BTS' Jungkook as he becomes the first K-Pop soloist in history to surpass 500M Spotify streams in a single month

On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, BTS' Jeon Jungkook made history as he became the first K-Pop solo artist to surpass 500 million streams on Spotify in a single month (October 2023). The Still With You singer singlehandedly garnered 500 million streams in a month for his pre-released singles SEVEN and 3D from his upcoming solo album GOLDEN.

Fans were over the moon and they praised the 26-year-old BTS singer for achieving this historic feat as they hailed him as a "Spotify LEGEND."

Previously, on October 28, 2023, Jungkook's SEVEN surpassed Miley Cyrus' Flowers to become the quickest single in Spotify history to reach 980 million streams. It is important to note that with this, Jungkook made history as he became the first artist in the world and the first K-Pop artist to achieve this feat.

Out of the 980 million streams on the popular music streaming platform, Spotify, 500 million streams were garnered in a single month in October 2023.

"We're loving it": Fans celebrate as Jungkook surpasses 500M Spotify streams in a month

BTS' Jungkook made his solo debut with the release of SEVEN on July 14. This also marked his first collaboration with Korean actress Han So-hee and American rapper Latto.

On October 30, 2023, the BTS ARMY took to X to celebrate as Jungkook's summer track SEVEN surpassed 1 billion Spotify plays in a record-breaking 108 days. The song accomplished this feat more quickly than any other track in Spotify history.

It's interesting to note that SEVEN became the fastest-ever K-pop song to reach 100 million streams on Spotify in just six days, 900 million in 92 days, and one billion in 108 days.

Fans recently took to social media to hail the BTS maknae as a "history maker." They congratulated him for surpassing 500 million streams on Spotify with his two songs SEVEN (feat. Latto), and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) even before the release of his solo album.

Apart from the SEVEN singer, BTS' Jimin and SUGA are the only other Korean solo artists to garner over 800 million Spotify streams on their albums FACE and D-DAY, respectively, before their official releases.

The Still With You singer and songwriter is set to release his debut solo album GOLDEN, which will consist of 11 tracks including 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and SEVEN (feat. Latto). BTS' Jungkook's highly anticipated album includes songs in collaboration with Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and DJ Snake, among others.

Some of the tracks from the album include Somebody, Please Don't Change, Standing Next to You, Closer To You (ft. Major Lazer), Hate You, Too Sad To Dance, Shot Glass of Tears, Yes or No, SEVEN (feat. Latto), and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). The album is scheduled to release on November 3, 2023.

Additionally, Spotify will release the idol's promotional video along with the album, GOLDEN for K-Pop ON! on November 3, 2023.