"KING": Fans laud BTS’ Jungkook as 'Seven' becomes the fastest song in history to cross 980M Spotify streams, surpassing Miley Cyrus’ 'Flowers'

SEVEN by Jungkook has once again made history as it recently surpassed Miley Cyrus' Flowers to become the fastest song in the history of Spotify to cross 980 million streams. It is crucial to note that with this feat, Jungkook also became the first K-Pop artist as well as the first artist in the world to achieve this milestone.

Fans of the BTS idol—who is well-acclaimed as a Korean solo artist of his own accord—are now lavishing praises on the megastar as he continues to reign over music charts with his debut single, which came out months ago. A fellow X user, @Cooky12bliss, tweeted about the same on the social media app.

It is important to highlight that the SEVEN singer, who is just 26 years old, claimed this historic milestone of surpassing 980 million streams on Spotify within just 105 days, while Flowers by Miley Cyrus achieved this feat in 108 days, coming in second. In the third position is Stay by The Kid LAROI which achieved the same in 115 days.

Fans over the moon as Jungkook shatters yet another record previously held by Miley Cyrus

Achieving the massive feat of surpassing 980 million streams on a music streaming platform like Spotify is an accolade in itself.

Besides this accomplishment, SEVEN by Jungkook overtook Miley Cyrus' Flowers and Jason Aldean's Try That In A Small Town on the Billboard Hot 100 list, right after its release on July 14, 2023.

As a result, fans made their way to the social media platforms to laud their favorite K-Pop star, showering him with praises.

Jungkook's achievements with his debut solo single do not stop here. On September 12, 2023, the Still With You singer-songwriter made history by becoming the first male Korean soloist to win the MTV Video Music Awards in the 'Song of Summer' category for SEVEN (feat. Latto).

Furthermore, in just one hour and six minutes after its release, SEVEN (feat. Latto) became the fastest K-pop artist to top US iTunes, which is an incredible achievement for the singer's fans. On top of that, the captivating song reached the top of the UK iTunes charts in just one hour and 20 minutes, demonstrating the idol's impressive worldwide supremacy.

The 26-years-old singer is soon going to debut his solo album, GOLDEN, which hems in 11 tracks that have been produced by Hollywood music giants such as Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Major Lazer, DJ Snake, Scooter Braun, and more.