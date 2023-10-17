"THE STAGE KING": Fans enthralled as BTS Jungkook is set to perform at 2023 MTV EMA in Paris

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, BTS Jungkook began trending on X, formerly Twitter, as MTV EMA officially confirmed his performance at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards. Fans were overjoyed by the announcement since the Euphoria singer will be taking the stage at the prestigious award ceremony on the evening of November 5, 2023, in Paris.

As the news went viral, several individuals took to social media to express their excitement about the same. In this regard, an ARMY @maineventjeon, commented under the official post by MTV EMA and said,

"THE STAGE KING JUNGKOOK IS GONNA MAKE HISTORY OMGGG LETS GIVE HIM THOSE AWARDS."

Furthermore, on October 3, 2023, Jungkook rewrote history as he became the most nominated K-pop soloist at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards, or EMAs. The information was made public when Billboard Brazil released the nominee list for the event, which will be hosted in Paris, the capital of France.

The Still With You artist received three nominations in 2023. He has been nominated for Song of the Year for his summer single SEVEN (feat. Latto), Best K-Pop, and Biggest Fans.

"Jungkook is performing": Fans are ecstatic about the news of the artist performing while a few claim it to be false

On October 8, 2023, an X user, @BTS_Fangirl_17, claimed the EMAs' announcement about the idol performing at the event was inaccurate. The user stated that there was reportedly a glitch on the official MTV Europe Music Awards website and that officials from the EMAs will release an official list of performers in the upcoming week.

Nevertheless, many fans rejoiced over the news, even though it was a miscommunication on MTV EMA's end since it was unclear whether the SEVEN singer would be performing at the 2023 MTV EMAs in Paris on November 5.

However, as MTV EMA officially confirmed on October 17 about Jungkook's performance at the award show in Paris on the evening of November 5, 2023, several fans took to social media to express their happiness about the possibility of the BTS member performing at the ceremony.

A fellow BTS ARMY and an X user commented on MTV UK's tweet by hailing Jungkook as a "pop legend," while others stated that they "can't wait" to witness history being made on the grand stage on November 6.

Additionally, the K-pop artists as a whole have found themselves in numerous nomination categories in the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards, gaining acclaim for their spectacular and remarkable releases in the years 2022–2023, ranging from solo debuts like BTS' Jungkook to freshly emerged rookie groups like NewJeans.

This isn't the only performance that the fans are looking forward to. Netizens are waiting eagerly for the BTS member collaboration song with The Kid LAROI and UK rapper Central Cee, TOO MUCH, which is expected to be released on October 20, 2023. Additionally, The Kid LAROI will also be performing at the MTV EMA 2023 in Paris, as per the official announcement.

On top of that, right before the night of the MTV Europe Music Awards in Paris on November 5, Jungkook will be releasing his debut solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3. The official announcement of the BTS idol's performance at the MTV EMA has fanned ARMY's enthusiasm over this purported cooperation.