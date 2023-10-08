"I CAN'T WAIT": Fans excited amid speculations of BTS Jungkook collaborating with Kid LAROI & Central Cee

On October 7, 2023, BTS Jungkook sent social media into a frenzy with media chatter regarding a track from his upcoming debut album GOLDEN drawing significant attention. According to an X user, @chartsjeon, Jungkook is allegedly joining forces with The Kid LAROI and the UK rapper Central Cee, for a new track TOO MUCH, which is reportedly scheduled to be released in October 2023.

Upon further investigation, fans noticed that The Kid LAROI's recent Instagram story on October 7, 2023, revealed a track CD collection, which has stoked ARMY's excitement over this alleged collaboration, even though an official announcement is still pending.

Furthermore, fans are also speculating that the possible collaboration track is titled TOO MUCH, since the STAY singer captioned his post with:

"Was it too much?" — The Kid LAROI

Naturally, this post has fueled much speculation about a partnership, and ARMYs are discussing the possibility of the same on social media.

"We're literally getting new music from Jungkook": Fans are ecstatic and hoping for this rumor to come true

Previously, on September 28, 2023, The Kid LAROI also shared a video of the 3D singer performing his smash hit single, STAY, a song from the reloaded mixtape F*ck Love 3: Over You, that was released in conjunction with Justin Bieber. The clip in question is from one of Jungkook of BTS's earlier Weverse LIVEs, in which he grooved on the tune of STAY and performed it live for his fans.

This developed into a collaboration rumor, since The Kid LAROI released a clip of Bangtan's maknae performing the song along with the finger-heart, teary-eyed, and "coming soon" emoticons.

Furthermore, another X user, @jensdollz2, posted a picture of the alleged collab, featuring Jungkook on the CD cover, which further added fuel to the speculations that have stirred both the internet and the BTS fandom. Nonetheless, fans are expressing their excitement for the new rumor of the BTS member reportedly coming together with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee for an alleged track, TOO MUCH.

In addition, the fact that The Kid LAROI will be appearing at the 2023 Busan International Rock Festival in Busan on October 8, 2023, further fanned the speculations of a collaboration between BTS' Jungkook and The Kid LAROI. Fans suspect that Jungkook might make an unannounced appearance on The Kid LAROI's stage at the 2023 Busan International Rock Festival, and they can potentially perform on STAY together.

Additionally, the Still With You singer and songwriter announced the official promotion schedule for his upcoming album on October 3, 2023. However, the "COMING SOON" placeholders on GOLDEN's marketing timetable for the days of November 6, 8, 16, and 20 in 2023 have piqued fans' interest even more. They are speculating about what Jungkook has in store for them.

The BTS ARMY is well aware of how the BTS maknae has frequently expressed his desire to perform on as many stages as he can before joining the South Korean military to complete his required duty of 18 months.

Thus, fans have hypothesized that the vacant timeslots on November 6 and 20 could be related to the upcoming 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards and the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, which are slated to take place on November 5 and 19 (ET), respectively.

Meanwhile, GOLDEN will mark the debut solo album of the youngest member of BTS, who has also bagged the MTV Video Music Awards for Song of the Summer category, for his debut solo single SEVEN featuring the American rapper Latto.