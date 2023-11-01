"I AM SUDDENLY INTERESTED IN SPORTS": Fans excited as LE SSERAFIM hints at a collaboration with the NBA

LE SSERAFIM has been the talk of the town lately for a variety of reasons, from being appointed as brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton Malletier, to releasing a song Perfect Night in collaboration with the popular game Overwatch. Now with an Instagram post update on November 1, 2023, the rookie girl group from HYBE teased a possible partnership with the NBA, setting the internet on fire.

LE SSERAFIM fans—officially known as the FEARNOTs—didn't hesitate to show their excitement over this new development. A fan, @peachachuwu wrote on X, "I AM SUDDENLY INTERESTED IN SPORTS."

Expand Tweet

LE SSERAFIM is a rookie girl group from Source Music which is operated under HYBE Corporation and debuted on May 2, 2022, with their debut mini-album Fearless. The group has been making heads turn in the music industry with their unique concept that stems from shattering stereotypes.

"LE SSERAFIM IS GOING TO THE NBA?": Fans are thrilled beyond measure and express their joy on X

One member of the rookie girl group, Huh Yunjin, posted a picture of Lakers' jerseys of all the members on her profile, hinting at a possible partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA). In the caption, Yunjin wrote:

"Where to for our next Perfect Night?"

The caption of Yunjin's Instagram post is a reference to the group's latest English single Perfect Night which they released on October 27, 2023. The song is their first English single for which they collaborated with Overwatch 2, an extremely popular multiplayer online game.

Nonetheless, as mentioned before, the FEARNOTs took social media by storm and flooded it with their tweets which were dripping with sheer excitement, bewilderment, and pride. A fan of the girl group, @sserapics, posted on of X and wrote, "LE SSERAFIM IS GOING TO THE NBA?" while others showed similar reactions by commenting on @sserapics's tweet.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, apart from LE SSERAFIM, the NBA roped another K-Pop megastar in 2023. On April 6, 2023, soloist and member of the well-known K-pop boy band BTS, SUGA, was designated an NBA ambassador. His stage name even symbolises his passion for the game, so fans are ecstatic that he is the newest NBA ambassador.

Interestingly, the idol's stage name SUGA is a shortened version of the position he played in during his high school Basketball matches. In Daegu, South Korea, SUGA is renowned for being the top shooting guard in his high school. He thus took the initials "SU" for "Shooting" and "GA" for "Guard" to create his stage name.

Fans are excited about LE SSERAFIM's partnership with the NBA. Given that the female group's current career graph has peaked further with the latest news of NBA collaboration, it appears that this partnership solidifies the group's fame outside of the K-pop music industry.