"COLLAB COMING": Collaboration speculation rife between LE SSERAFIM and Overwatch as fans spot the game's logo in the group's upcoming release teaser

Several speculations keep floating in the K-pop industry, and the latest one is about a possible collaboration between the K-pop group LE SSERAFIM and the popular multiplayer game Overwatch 2. The group will reportedly drop a single titled Perfect Night on October 27, 2023.

On October 11, 2023, the group dropped a teaser titled TONIGHT, I DON'T CARE WHAT'S WRONG OR RIGHT. That's where it all started when fans noticed the Overwatch logo on a futuristic car's rear bumper in a promo for LE SSERAFIM's upcoming single. This led to widespread speculations that a crossover of some sort could be in the works.

However, these are all speculations, and there has yet to be an official confirmation from Blizzard Entertainment and Source Music. Despite all this, fans are excited about this possible collaboration and sharing their response over the social media platform X.

"I can't wait": Fans express their excitement over possible LE SSERAFIM x Overwatch collaboration

Overwatch 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the popular team-based multiplayer game Overwatch. The game is developed by Blizzard Entertainment and features a variety of heroes with unique abilities, allowing for diverse and strategic gameplay. Collaborating with LE SSERAFIM might lead to increased game engagement and sales.

LE SSERAFIM members were also pictured wearing the Overwatch2 x Gentle Monster collaboration eyewear earlier this year. Furthermore, in the group's official fan club, one member was asked who their Overwatch main is, which made fans link the group with the game for a possible collab.

Sakura, one of the group members, recently inquired from fans about which Overwatch character they would recommend for her to play. Though she later said that the question is not a spoiler, fans think this may be another way the idol teases them.

All of these instances have left fans speculating about the group's collaboration with Overwatch 2.

More about Overwatch and LE SSERAFIM

Overwatch, the first game in the series, was released on May 24, 2016. It was a team-based multiplayer first-person shooter game. The game was initially released for PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox One.

Overwatch was a major success and received universal acclaim from critics, who praised the game for its accessibility, diverse appeal of its characters, cartoonish art style, and gameplay. Blizzard Entertainment reported over US $1 billion in revenue during the first year of its release.

The game also received numerous Game of the Year awards and other accolades. The sequel, Overwatch 2, was released on October 4, 2022.

The South Korean girl group, LE SSERAFIM, was formed by Source Music and HYBE Corporation. The group comprises five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Originally a six-member group, Kim Garam left the group on July 20, 2022, after the termination of her exclusive contract.

The group officially debuted on May 2, 2022, with their first album FEARLESS. The group's name, LE SSERAFIM, is an anagram of the phrase "I'm Fearless".

The group has been recognized at numerous music awards, including the Asia Artist Awards, where they won Best Musician and Best New Artist- Singer in 2022. They also won Artist of Year (Digital) for May and October at the Circle Chart Awards in 2023. They were named Rookie Artist of the Year at the Golden Disc Awards.

The group is set to drop a single titled Perfect Night on October 27, 2023.