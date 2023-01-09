LE SSERAFIM Sakura showcases her 'protective sister' instincts to NewJeans members

Among the many cute interactions that the K-pop fandom bagged at the 37th Golden Disc Awards, LE SSERAFIM Sakura's interaction with the NewJeans members was surely the most adored.

On January 7, the two girl groups sat side-by-side to watch the performances of other artists at the award ceremony, given that they both belong to music label HYBE.

When it was finally time for Jay Park's MOMMAE performance to roll out, LE SSERAFIM Sakura's elder sister instincts jumped to protect not just the group's maknae, Eunchae, but also NewJeans members Hannie and Minji. This adorable interaction left fans not only swooning over their sweet bond but also happy at the comfortable relationship HYBE artists share with each other.

K-pop stans swoon over LE SSERAFIM Sakura's interaction with the NewJeans members

Given that Jay Park's very famous single, MOMMAE, isn't necessarily for the PG-13 audience, LE SSERAFIM Sakura was the first to showcase her concerns for the younger members.

At one particular point in the performance, when Jay Park removed his jacket on stage, Sakura jokingly threw her protective hands over Eunchae along with NewJeans' Minji and Hanni.

The very maternal act coming from Le SSERAFIM Sakura had fans sobbing over the fact that the two groups have probably been friends with each other for a while now. After the release of the fancams that displayed this sweet yet funny interaction, fans took to Twitter to express their reactions and opinions on the discovery of this new K-pop friendship. Check out some of these tweets below:

우쭈쭈째째🍒 @eokie723 it’s so funny how le sserafim sakura and yunjin trying to cover their manchae’s eyes from seeing the twerking and there’s yoon jaehyuk at the upper seat putting his all trying to twerk it’s so funny how le sserafim sakura and yunjin trying to cover their manchae’s eyes from seeing the twerking and there’s yoon jaehyuk at the upper seat putting his all trying to twerk 😭https://t.co/Z2F8eN3Qq8

joe @elsserafim Sakura covering Eunchae and NewJeans Hanni's eyes during MOMMAE Sakura covering Eunchae and NewJeans Hanni's eyes during MOMMAE 😭❤️ https://t.co/IPpF1Kn497

perlo @perlojo @elsserafim Eunchae covering her own eyes too @elsserafim Eunchae covering her own eyes too 😂😭

duckwadz🦆 @duckwadz @elsserafim Sakura is that one asian mom in a family reunion covering her children's eyes for their Uncle Jay Park's at it again @elsserafim Sakura is that one asian mom in a family reunion covering her children's eyes for their Uncle Jay Park's at it again https://t.co/o0w1c64RPt

⭒ stream omg! @4nwjns le sserafim and newjeans sitting right next to each other I WIN



le sserafim and newjeans sitting right next to each other I WIN https://t.co/Kmp3F1PNRv

Apart from this, there were quite a handful of interactions between the two groups throughout their time at the 37th Golden Disc Awards. From having mini conversations as they sat next to each other to their small talk on-stage, LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans' friendship discovery became the highlight of the night.

LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans performance at the 37th Golden Disc Awards

The two rookie groups that debuted last year have garnered a lot of attention for their show-stopping performances, and this year's Golden Disc Awards was no exception.

LE SSERAFIM performed four songs from the two EPs they've released -- including The Great Mermaid, FEARLESS, Impurities, and No Celestial. As they rolled out their performance in dazzling white and silver outfits, the group received loud cheers from not just fans but also other K-pop artists.

NewJeans, on the other hand, performed three songs -- Attention (Golden Disk Ver.), Hype Boy, and their latest single, OMG -- along with a special opening. On brand for the rookie K-pop girl group, NewJeans displayed a school-themed performance that had the audience collectively hyped.

Moreover, the group set a new record as the fastest K-pop group to win a Daesang in just 134 days since their debut. They also currently stand as one of the four fourth-generation K-pop groups who've bagged a daesang, including IVE, aespa, and Stray Kids.

Seeing the two HYBE K-pop girl groups being close to one another warmed the hearts of many fans. Though it wasn't surprising to many to expect a friendship, given that the two groups debuted at relatively the same time and are under the same label, fans were in a frenzy at the adorable interaction between LE SSERAFIM Sakura and the NewJeans members.

