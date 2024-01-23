Pixies and Modest Mouse 2024 co-headlining tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Pixies and Modest Mouse 2024 co-headlining tour is scheduled to be held from May 31, 2024, to June 30, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will also feature performances by indie star Cat Power and is a follow-up to the former's 2023 tour.

The new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Charleston, Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago, and Madison, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of Pixies on January 22, 2024:

Presale for the tour starts on January 23, 2024, at 10:00 am EST and can be accessed via the official website of Pixies or via Ticketmaster using the code PIXMODPOW. Citibank Cardholder presale will be available exclusively on the same day via the official Citi Entertainment website.

Live Nation presale for the tour will be available on January 25, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT. There will also be a Spotify presale available on the same day through Spotify.

General tickets for the tour will be available on January 26, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. These can be purchased from the official website of the bands or via Ticketmaster or Live Nation once they are made public.

Pixies and Modest Mouse 2024 co-headlining tour dates and venues

Pixies and Modest Mouse embarked on their first co-headlining tour in 2023, with Cat Power appearing as a guest performer. Now the bands are once again set to tour across North America, and they are bringing along Cat Power for this ride too.

Cat Power is an American singer-songwriter who is best known for her eighth studio album, Jukebox, which was released on January 22, 2008, via Matador Records. The album peaked at number 4 on the French album chart and at number 12 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Pixies and Modest Mouse 2024 co-headlining tour is given below:

May 31, 2024 – Charleston, South Carolina at Firefly Distillery

June 1, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

June 2, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater

June 4, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 5, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

June 7, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE

June 8, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

June 9, 2024 – Laval, Quebec at Place Bell

June 11, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 12, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TD Pavilion at The Mann

June 14, 2024 – Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 15, 2024 – Queens, New York at Forest Hills Stadium

June 16, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

June 18, 2024 – Sterling Heights, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 19, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 20, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Surly Brewing Company

June 22, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at Breese Stevens Field

June 23, 2024 – Waukee, Iowa at Vibrant Music Hall

June 24, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Starlight Theatre

June 26, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 27, 2024 – Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 28, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

June 30, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green

Pixies is an American indie band best known for their second studio album, Doolittle, which was released on April 17, 1989. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 9 on the UK album chart.

Lastly, American rock band Modest Mouse is known for their fourth album, Good News for People Who Love Bad News, which was released in 2004, especially its singles, Float On and Ocean Breathes Salty.