Def Leppard and Journey’s 2024 co-headlining summer tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Def Leppard and Journey’s 2024 co-headlining summer tour is scheduled to be held from July 7, 2024, to September 8, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will feature opening support from the Steve Miller Band, Heart, and Cheap Trick.

The joint tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Chicago, and Boston, among others, was announced via a post on the former's official Instagram account.

The Rock Brigade presale for the tour will be available on December 12, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. The presale can be accessed by registering as a member of the Rock Brigade Concert Club on its official website. Ticketmaster presale will be available on December 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed with the code CREW.

General tickets for the tour will be available on December 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster or the bands' official websites.

Def Leppard and Journey’s 2024 co-headlining summer tour dates

Def Leppard and Journey are bringing a new joint tour to North America in the summer of 2024, and the bands' are bringing some guests with them. The Steve Miller Band is a rock band from the 1970s best known for their ninth studio album, Fly Like an Eagle, which was released on May 14, 1976.

Heart is a rock band best known for their eponymously titled eighth studio album, Heart, which was released on July 6, 1985. Meanwhile, Cheap Trick is best known for their fourth studio album, Dream Police, which was released on September 21, 1979.

The full list of dates and venues for the Def Leppard and Journey 2024 co-headlining summer tour is given below:

July 6, 2024 – St Louis, Missouri, at Busch Stadium

July 10, 2024 – Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium

July 13, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Truist Park

July 15, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at Wrigley Field

July 18, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Comerica Park

July 20, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Nissan Stadium

July 23, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Citizens Bank Park

July 25, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium

July 27, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PNC Park

July 30, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Progressive Field

August 2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre

August 5, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Fenway Park

August 7, 2024 – Flushing, New York, at Citi Field

August 12, 2054 – Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field

August 14, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at Minute Maid Park

August 16, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome

August 19, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Target Field

August 23, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Chase Field

August 25, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at SoFi Stadium

August 28, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at Oracle Park

August 30, 2024 – San Diego, California, at Petco Park

September 4, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at T-Mobile Park

September 8, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Coors Field

Def Leppard is best known for their fourth studio album, Hysteria, which was released on August 3, 1987. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK, Canadian, and Australian charts, as well as the Norwegian, Kiwi, and Billboard 200 album charts. The album remains Def Leppard's longest and most successful record to date.