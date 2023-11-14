Jason Aldean and Kid Rock Rock The Country Festival Tour 2024: Tickets, presale, venues, dates and more 

Jason Aldean and Kid Rock's 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from April 5, 2024, to July 27, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour, titled Rock The Country Festival Tour, will focus on seven small-town festivals and is being organized by Shane Quick of LiveCo.

The festival, which will also feature guest performances by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Koe Wetzel, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, Miranda Lambert, and Hank Williams Jr, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of Kid Rock on November 13, 2023:

Presale for the will be available from November 16, 2023, and can be accessed by registration at the Rock The Country Festival website. General tickets will be available from November 17, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be accessed via the aforementioned website.

Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline Rock the Country Festival Tour

Jason Aldean and Kid Rock will headline the Rock the Country Festival Tour and they are bringing several other guests. The full lineup for the Rock the Country Festival Tour 2024 is given below:

Jason Aldean

Kid Rock

Miranda Lambert

Hank Williams Jr

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Koe Wetzel

Brantley Gilbert

Travis Tritt

Lee Brice

Nelly

Warren Zeiders

Big & Rich ft. Gretchen Wilson

Randy Houser

Uncle Kracker

Tyler Farr

Pecos & The Rooftops

Kolby Cooper

Colt Ford

Elvie Shane

Treaty Oak Revival

Galvin Adcock

Sadie Bass

Deejay Silver

The full list of dates and venues for the Jason Aldean and Kid Rock Rock The Country Festival Tour is given below:

April 5, 2024 – Gonzales, Louisiana at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

April 6, 2024 – Gonzales, Louisiana at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

April 19, 2024 – Ashland, Kentucky at Boyd County Fairgrounds

April 20, 2024 – Ashland, Kentucky at Boyd County Fairgrounds

May 10, 2024 – Rome, Georgia at Kingston Downs

May 11, 2024 – Rome, Georgia at Kingston Downs

June 7, 2024 – Ocala, Florida at Majestic Oaks Ocala

June 8, 2024 – Ocala, Florida at Majestic Oaks Ocala

June 9, 2024 – Ocala, Florida at Majestic Oaks Ocala

June 21, 2024 – Mobile, Alabama at The Grounds

June 22, 2024 – Mobile, Alabama at The Grounds

June 28, 2024 – Poplar Bluff, Missouri at Brick’s Offroad Parks

June 29, 2024 – Poplar Bluff, Missouri at Brick’s Offroad Parks

July 26, 2024 – Anderson, South Carolina at Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center

July 27, 2024 – Anderson, South Carolina at Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center

A brief overview of Jason Aldean's music career

Jason Aldean had his first major chart breakthrough with his third studio album, Wide Open, which was released on April 7, 2009. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the US Indie Album chart.

The singer's next major album success was with his fourth studio album, My Kinda Party, which was released on November 2, 2010. The multi-platinum certified album remains the singer's most successful album to date, having peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer released his fifth studio album, Night Train, on October 16, 2012. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The last major album success Jason Aldean had was with his eighth studio album, Rearview Town, which was released on April 13, 2018. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.