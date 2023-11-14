Jason Aldean and Kid Rock Rock The Country Festival Tour 2024: Tickets, presale, venues, dates and more 

Jason Aldean and Kid Rock's 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from April 5, 2024, to July 27, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour, titled Rock The Country Festival Tour, will focus on seven small-town festivals and is being organized by Shane Quick of LiveCo.
The festival, which will also feature guest performances by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Koe Wetzel, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, Miranda Lambert, and Hank Williams Jr, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of Kid Rock on November 13, 2023:
Presale for the will be available from November 16, 2023, and can be accessed by registration at the Rock The Country Festival website. General tickets will be available from November 17, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be accessed via the aforementioned website.
Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline Rock the Country Festival Tour
Jason Aldean and Kid Rock will headline the Rock the Country Festival Tour and they are bringing several other guests. The full lineup for the Rock the Country Festival Tour 2024 is given below:
- Jason Aldean
- Kid Rock
- Miranda Lambert
- Hank Williams Jr
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Koe Wetzel
- Brantley Gilbert
- Travis Tritt
- Lee Brice
- Nelly
- Warren Zeiders
- Big & Rich ft. Gretchen Wilson
- Randy Houser
- Uncle Kracker
- Tyler Farr
- Pecos & The Rooftops
- Kolby Cooper
- Colt Ford
- Elvie Shane
- Treaty Oak Revival
- Galvin Adcock
- Sadie Bass
- Deejay Silver
The full list of dates and venues for the Jason Aldean and Kid Rock Rock The Country Festival Tour is given below:
- April 5, 2024 – Gonzales, Louisiana at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center
- April 6, 2024 – Gonzales, Louisiana at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center
- April 19, 2024 – Ashland, Kentucky at Boyd County Fairgrounds
- April 20, 2024 – Ashland, Kentucky at Boyd County Fairgrounds
- May 10, 2024 – Rome, Georgia at Kingston Downs
- May 11, 2024 – Rome, Georgia at Kingston Downs
- June 7, 2024 – Ocala, Florida at Majestic Oaks Ocala
- June 8, 2024 – Ocala, Florida at Majestic Oaks Ocala
- June 9, 2024 – Ocala, Florida at Majestic Oaks Ocala
- June 21, 2024 – Mobile, Alabama at The Grounds
- June 22, 2024 – Mobile, Alabama at The Grounds
- June 28, 2024 – Poplar Bluff, Missouri at Brick’s Offroad Parks
- June 29, 2024 – Poplar Bluff, Missouri at Brick’s Offroad Parks
- July 26, 2024 – Anderson, South Carolina at Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center
- July 27, 2024 – Anderson, South Carolina at Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center
A brief overview of Jason Aldean's music career
Jason Aldean had his first major chart breakthrough with his third studio album, Wide Open, which was released on April 7, 2009. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the US Indie Album chart.
The singer's next major album success was with his fourth studio album, My Kinda Party, which was released on November 2, 2010. The multi-platinum certified album remains the singer's most successful album to date, having peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The singer released his fifth studio album, Night Train, on October 16, 2012. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The last major album success Jason Aldean had was with his eighth studio album, Rearview Town, which was released on April 13, 2018. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.