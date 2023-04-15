Georgia Country Music Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, venue, and more 

Georgia Country Music Festival is gearing up for its inaugural edition, scheduled to take place from September 1, 2023, to September 3, 2023, at the Jim R. Miller Park – North Georgia’s State Fairgrounds in Cobb County, Marietta, Georgia. The festival, which will feature performances by artists such as Cody Jinks and Koe Wetzel, was announced on April 10, 2023, via an Instagram post:

As per Yahoo News, Tickets for the tour will be available from April 14, 2023, at 8 am local time. Prices for tickets have not been announced yet.

Cody Jinks, Jamey Johnson to headline the Georgia Country Music festival.

The Georgia Country Music Festival is being organized for Southern Entertainment in association with TRZ Management and JRM Management Services. In a press statement, Bob Durkin from Southern Entertainment said the following regarding the festival:

"Georgia is rich in history and tradition, offering a deep rooted connection to country music.We are thrilled to bring the first fest of this caliber to the area. Get ready for a one of a kind experience."

Mitch Lesi of TRZ also released a press statement regarding the Georgia Country Music Festival. The statement read:

“JRM management is excited to partner with Southern Entertainment and TRZ Management, two entertainment powerhouses to bring a much-needed new facet of entertainment to Cobb County. Jim R. Miller Park is the perfect facility to host the next big thing, Georgia Country Music Fest.”

The 3-day Georgia Country Music festival, for which the full lineup has not yet been announced, is being headlined by country stars Cody Jinks, Jamey Johnson, Turnpike Troubadours, and Koe Wetzel.

Meredith Cody Jinks is an outlaw country singer who rose to prominence with his seventh studio album, I'm Not the Devil, which was released on August 12, 2016. The album peaked at number 39 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Turnpike Troubadours is an American country music band that was formed in 2005 as a collaboration between Evan Felker and R.C. Edwards. The band is best known for their third studio album, Goodbye Normal Street, which was released on May 8, 2012. The album peaked at number 57 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Ropyr Madison Koe Wetzel is a country musician best known for his fifth studio album, Hell Paso, which was released on September 16, 2022. The album peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Jamey Johnson is a country singer-songwriter from Alabama, best known for his third studio album, The Guitar Song, which was released on September 14, 2010. The album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

