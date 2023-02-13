5 best Chris Stapleton songs you should listen to right away

Noted country singer Chris Stapleton captured the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, with his heartfelt rendition of the national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. His performance came just before the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Aided by Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kotsur, who co-performed in American sign language, Stapleton’s execution of the patriotic song moved many in the stadium. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, for one, couldn’t hold back his tears as the duo performed.

Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy winner, is the third country crooner to sing The Star-Spangled Banner at the Super Bowl. In 2022, Mickey Guyton was roped in to do the honors. And before that, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan teamed up to perform at the Super Bowl LV.

Fans will be able to see more of the star as he recently announced his All-American Road Show tour that will kick off on April 26 and end on August 25, 2023. In that light, here are the five best Chris Stapleton songs to listen to right now to honor the man.

Without Your Love, Starting Over, and 3 other Chris Stapleton songs that are a must listen

1) Broken Halos: Ranked as one of the top Chris Stapleton songs

Released on July 17, 2017, Broken Halos was influenced by Keith Richards’ autobiography and by “people who have passed away before their time.”

Sung by Stapleton, who co-wrote the track with Mike Henderson, Broken Halos has been defined as a multi-genre song. The mid-tempo country rock number reflects on the wounds one suffers after trauma and also gives hope of healing from the same.

At the 60th Grammy Awards, the song grabbed the trophy for Best Country Song.

2) Daddy Doesn't Pray Anymore: All about his father

Considered one of the best slow songs by Chris Stapleton, Daddy Doesn't Pray Anymore is a part of his album, Traveller.

Released in 2015, the number starts with a certain tone and changes as the climax approaches. In other words, one may feel that it’s about how the narrator’s father gave up on religion, but it’s actually about how “he's finally walking with the Lord.”

The 4:08-minute-long song was reportedly written in 10 minutes.

3) Without Your Love: About “heartache,” a close friend of “love”

Through simple words describing the aftermath of a broken relationship, the genius of Stapleton’s pen comes through in Without Your Love. Sentences like “And I’m just doing my time without your love….And every moment’s a crime,” and “Without your love, every sky is grey,” hit you really hard.

Touted as one of the best love songs by Chris Stapleton, the almost 4-minute-long number is from his second studio album, From A Room: Volume 1.

4) Starting Over: The hope world needed during the pandemic

Starting Over, the titular song of Stapleton’s fourth studio album, premiered on August 28, 2020. Through this track, the Kentucky native unintentionally gave the world the required jumpstart during the tough COVID-19 pandemic.

No wonder this gentle and optimistic rendition ranks in Chris Stapleton’s top 10 songs.

5) Nashville, TN: Singer’s love-hate relationship with Music City

Regarded as an unusual breakup ballad, Nashville, TN was written by Stapleton and his wife, Morgane Stapleton. The soulful song was part of his fourth studio album, Starting Over.

The track brings forth Stapleton’s love and gratitude for the city that made him one of the most successful contemporary country music artists. However, it also narrates the heartache he received from his beloved Tennessee city.

If you want to listen to the newest Chris Stapleton song, go for I’m A Ram. The cover of Al Green's 1971 R&B classic was released last November.

Poll : 0 votes