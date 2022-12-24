Barefoot Country Music Fest 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, and more

The Barefoot Country festival is set to take place from June 15 to June 18 on a beach in Wildwood, New Jersey. It will feature over 40 artists, including Parker McCollum, Jon Pardi, and Lainey Wilson, among others. The festival will feature five stages on the backdrop of the scenic sand shores.

Various ticket options, including a 4-day general admission pass, are available via Barefoot Country festival’s website. Tickets for the Barefoot Country Music festival are priced between $153.30 and $1,699.15.

Barefoot Country Music Festival is yet to reveal its entire lineup

While the entire lineup for the festival is yet to be revealed, American country music group Lady Antebellum were just announced as part of the lineup. Other artists set to perform at the festival include:

Blake Shelton

Darius Rucker

Lainey Wilson

Kid Rock

Parker McCollum

Jon Pardi

Riley Green

Parmalee

Michael Ray

Barefoot Country Music Fest @barefootcmf

EXTENDED! Our Holiday Special Pricing Sale ends, and prices go up Sunday, January 1 at 11:59 pm! Lock in your tickets for only $39 using our payment plan with no payments until February! In case you missed it…EXTENDED! Our Holiday Special Pricing Sale ends, and prices go up Sunday, January 1 at 11:59 pm! Lock in your tickets for only $39 using our payment plan with no payments until February! bcmf.com In case you missed it…😍EXTENDED! Our Holiday Special Pricing Sale ends, and prices go up Sunday, January 1 at 11:59 pm! Lock in your tickets for only $39 using our payment plan with no payments until February! bcmf.com https://t.co/DCXDf5ficT

The following ticketing options are available for the Barefoot Country Music Festival.

1) 4-day general admission pass: This ticket option will give you access to three days of country music on the beach, including the Kick-Off concert, which will take place on June 15. This pass will give you access to multiple stages, free activities, access to food, beverage, and retail vendors, as well as re-entry on the weekend.

Barefoot Country Music Fest @barefootcmf Baby, it may be cold outside, but take a glimpse into your BCMF DIY Commemorative Ornament and think back to warmer times and all the great memories you had on the shores of Wildwood, NJ. Plus, the ones to come! Check out the easy instructions here: barefootcountrymusicfest.com/christmas-orna… Baby, it may be cold outside, but take a glimpse into your BCMF DIY Commemorative Ornament and think back to warmer times and all the great memories you had on the shores of Wildwood, NJ. Plus, the ones to come! Check out the easy instructions here: barefootcountrymusicfest.com/christmas-orna… 🎄❤️ https://t.co/6VD7JcAHgQ

2) 4-day main stage VIP pass: Another option available via the festival’s website is the 4-day main stage VIP pass, which includes the general admission tickets with exclusive private area access at the main stage, VIP entrance, private cash bars, and VIP-only restrooms. This pass will also give you access to Thursday Night’s Kick Off concert.

3) 4-day super VIP pass: This ticket will include all the perks of the aforementioned passes, and will include an elevated viewing platform with full bar, air-conditioned catering tent with seating, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, and an evening buffet on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

A $500 credit will also be given to attendees who can access beverages in super VIP, exclusive VIP entrance and posh, private restrooms.

Also available via the website are 4-day beach parking passes, which are priced starting at $120.

More about the headliners

Among the headliners at the Barefoot Country Music Festival is Blake Shelton, an American country music singer, popularly known for being a coach on the reality show The Voice.

Shelton has won various accolades over the years, with the most recent one being a CMT award for Nobody But You in the Collaborative Video of the Year category with Gwen Stefani, who is also Shelton's wife.

He also won the People’s Award for the Country Artist of 2021. Shelton is also set to go on a tour billed as the Honky Tonk tour in 2021, in February next year. The special guests on his tour will include Carly Pearch and Jackson Dean.

Also among the headliners is American singer Kid Rock, who thrived as a rapper and a DJ in his formative years. His most recent work includes his twelfth studio album, Bad Reputation, which features five singles.

The festival will also feature artists who have recently entered the country music scene, including Parker McCollum. The artist released his first single and EP in 2013, and his full-length debut album, The Limestone Kid in 2015. In 2021, he released his major label debut Gold Chain Cowboy.

Poll : 0 votes