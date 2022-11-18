Country Thunder Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy and more

Country Thunder Festival has announced its lineup for 2023. The three-day festival will take place from August 18 to 20 in Calgary, Canada. The headliners for the festival will feature country favorites, including Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, and Jon Pardi.

The Saskatchewan iteration of the festival has also been announced for four days, from July 13 to 16 next year, with the same set of headliners.

In a statement, the festival's CEO Troy Vollhoffer said:

“2022 proved that the fans in Calgary will always be some of the best in the world. That calls for an even bigger and better party for 2023. With Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, and Jon Pardi, we have one of the best lineups from start to finish we’ve had in years, and we cannot wait for Summer 2023.”

Country Thunder spokesperson Megan Benoit, in a statement to Global News Calgary, said:

“We’re so excited about the headliners. We’re really excited to have those big names on the stage. I know Keith was supposed to come in 2020 and obviously we couldn’t have him. So we’re excited to have him back.”

Country Thunder Festival 2023: Tickets and lineup

Three-day passes to the Country Thunder Festival for Calgary are available via the festival’s official website. They start from $185 and go up to $660. Apart from the headliners, the festival lineup also features performances from the following artists:

Midland

Kip Moore

Carly Pearce

Parmalee

Jo Dee Messina

Hailey Whitters

Nate Smith

Josh Ross

Shane Profitt

Mackenzie Carpenter

Country Thunder Festival 2023: Tickets and lineup for Saskatchewan

As mentioned above, the Saskatchewan iteration of the festival will take place from July 13 to 16 next year in Craven, Saskatchewan. The tickets for the festival, priced from $190 to $600, are available via the festival’s official website.

In a statement, Country Thunder Music Festival CEO Troy Vollhoffer said:

“There’s nothing in the world like coming home to the fans in Saskatchewan.”

The full lineup for the Saskatchewan festival is as follows:

Midland

Mitchell Tenpenny

Carly Pearce

Parmalee

Jess Moskaluke

Bailey Zimmerman

Hailey Whitters

Nate Haller

Chase Matthew

Josh Ross

Shane Profitt

Halle Kearns

More about the headliners

Keith Urban @KeithUrban we’ve played this song together just a few times…maybe an entire tour ?! Sooo good to have you back on stage with us @KelseaBallerini we’ve played this song together just a few times…maybe an entire tour ?! Sooo good to have you back on stage with us @KelseaBallerini ! https://t.co/bvD9MZcTYx

Among the headliners at the Country Thunder Festival is four-time Grammy award winner Keith Urban, who recently concluded his extensive North American tour.

Keith Urban is married to Australian actress Nicole Kidman. Throughout his career, the singer has collaborated with various artists, including Pink, Nelly Furtado, Jason Derulo, Julia Michaels, Dolly Parton, Dixie Chicks, and Carrie Underwood, among others.

The Fighter singer has released 11 studio albums and 37 singles, and 18 of those singles were ranked No. 1 in the US Hot Country Songs charts. He has also won several accolades, including 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, 13 CMA Awards, and six ARIA Music Awards.

Also headlining the festival is Tim McGraw, a three-time Grammy Award winner. The singer has released 16 studio albums, of which 10 have reached No. 1 on the Top Country Albums charts. His hit singles, including It's Your Love, Just to See You Smile, and Live Like You Were Dying, have topped the Billboard Year-end country charts.

