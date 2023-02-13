“Earth is healing”: Twitter reacts as Megan Fox deletes Machine Gun Kelly photos and shares cryptic IG post

American actress Megan Fox’s recent Instagram post has sparked debates regarding the status of her relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Netizens are assuming that the Transformers star might have called it quits with her beau and fiance-of-one-year.
The 36-year-old uploaded a post to her feed on February 12 where she hinted at a possible breakup with the last november artist.
The cryptic post was assessed by fans for several hints, and many voiced their speculation about the couple’s potential split. The doubt was supported by the lack of any trace of the rapper on Fox's Instagram feed.
The couple have been very public about their relationship since the beginning, having featured on each other's Instagram feeds quite regularly. However, Fox recently deleted most of her posts about MGK before sharing the recent cryptic post.
One Twitter user, @cammquin, affirmed that the actress left Machine Gun Kelly, posted a burning letter on Instagram, and deleted all their pictures. The user referred to the situation as the earth's healing.
"Now I need answers": Netizens go into a frenzy as Megan Fox deletes MGK's photos and starts following Eminem on Instagram
Fox uploaded her latest Instagram post in a way to make sure it highlights all the notable points she was trying to make through the pictures and the short video of a burning letter on the last slide.
Though the actress did not directly declare her breakup, netizens assumed the post to be a pre-announcement of her split with the Emo Girl rapper as the former was subtle yet jabbing with her approach. Check out some of these tweets below:
Megan Fox shared the cryptic post and quoted a line from Beyonce’s Pray You Catch Me in the caption that said:
“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”
The song, which came out in Beyonce’s 2016 album, Lemonade, bore allegations against husband Jay-Z for cheating on her. Fox writing a line from the song that talks about dishonesty made the internet think that MGK has probably cheated on her.
The actress added a number of photos to the post where she posed in front of a bathroom mirror wearing a black body-baring outfit with cuts. In two of the mirror selfies, another man was seen standing next to Fox. The man's identity is not known since the actress did not tag anyone in her post.
In the final slide of the post, Megan Fox uploaded a short video of an enveloped letter burning in a fire pit.
The deletion of the majority of posts about Machine Gun Kelly, the caption on the recent post, along with Fox's suspicious following list on Instagram, had everyone convinced that things were over between the two.
Previously, the actress did not follow anyone on Instagram. However, after her latest post, which almost broke the internet, fans noticed that Fox followed three people, including actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Harry Styles, and rapper Eminem.
While Styles and Chalamet are currently among the biggest heartthrobs, Megan Fox following Eminem on IG seemed to fans to be the biggest indirect slap on MGK's face since the two rappers had a decade-long feud.
While an official and direct confirmation from either the actress or the rapper is yet to come, majority of Megan Fox's fans are rejoicing at their speculation that she has finally broken things off with MGK.