“Earth is healing”: Twitter reacts as Megan Fox deletes Machine Gun Kelly photos and shares cryptic IG post

American actress Megan Fox’s recent Instagram post has sparked debates regarding the status of her relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Netizens are assuming that the Transformers star might have called it quits with her beau and fiance-of-one-year.

The 36-year-old uploaded a post to her feed on February 12 where she hinted at a possible breakup with the last november artist.

The cryptic post was assessed by fans for several hints, and many voiced their speculation about the couple’s potential split. The doubt was supported by the lack of any trace of the rapper on Fox's Instagram feed.

priscilla @cinemazietgeist Megan Fox has deleted every mgk pic off her ig, quoting Beyoncé’s song about jay cheating, burning his letters and decided to just follow Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem to rub it right in mgk’s face. The world is healing… Megan Fox has deleted every mgk pic off her ig, quoting Beyoncé’s song about jay cheating, burning his letters and decided to just follow Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem to rub it right in mgk’s face. The world is healing… https://t.co/eKdgfeaS7R

The couple have been very public about their relationship since the beginning, having featured on each other's Instagram feeds quite regularly. However, Fox recently deleted most of her posts about MGK before sharing the recent cryptic post.

One Twitter user, @cammquin, affirmed that the actress left Machine Gun Kelly, posted a burning letter on Instagram, and deleted all their pictures. The user referred to the situation as the earth's healing.

CammQuin @cammquin megan fox left mgk, posted her burning a letter on IG and deleted all their pics. earth is healing megan fox left mgk, posted her burning a letter on IG and deleted all their pics. earth is healing https://t.co/MqltXIlUyo

"Now I need answers": Netizens go into a frenzy as Megan Fox deletes MGK's photos and starts following Eminem on Instagram

Fox uploaded her latest Instagram post in a way to make sure it highlights all the notable points she was trying to make through the pictures and the short video of a burning letter on the last slide.

Though the actress did not directly declare her breakup, netizens assumed the post to be a pre-announcement of her split with the Emo Girl rapper as the former was subtle yet jabbing with her approach. Check out some of these tweets below:

mollpop @mollpop32 i was about to go to sleep but i think MGK and megan fox broke up now i need answers i was about to go to sleep but i think MGK and megan fox broke up now i need answers

baylee avery @bayleexavery so megan fox and mgk apparently breaking up… one breakup occurs, a pete davidson arises. so megan fox and mgk apparently breaking up… one breakup occurs, a pete davidson arises. https://t.co/G6squRxkPE

megan fox breaking up with mgk and then following eminem…. megan fox breaking up with mgk and then following eminem…. 😭https://t.co/NAyrqGmu6T

ً leigh ᥫ᭡ tw!nk steve rogers lover @jmncisms megan fox deleted all the pics she had with mgk, as she should megan fox deleted all the pics she had with mgk, as she should https://t.co/YxH8U0fI2F

ralph @ralphtalksmusic @Eminem when Megan Fox hits him on a text after MGK cheated on her twitter.com/i/web/status/1… .@Eminem when Megan Fox hits him on a text after MGK cheated on her twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/sabI67v1Pj

💀 @19oo97 Megan Fox broke up with mgk & started following Eminem on Instagram. Megan Fox broke up with mgk & started following Eminem on Instagram. https://t.co/VnlLlOs1AW

𝐌 ✦ @BarbieVampiro MEGAN FOX AND MGK BROKE UP SHES FREE!!!! MEGAN FOX AND MGK BROKE UP SHES FREE!!!! https://t.co/zib2P5X3Rc

💜🖤 @Es1_Violet Twitter knowing that Megan Fox is single and free from MGK Twitter knowing that Megan Fox is single and free from MGK https://t.co/WiQbh2DwuP

uDas Wabantwana @iamDasKapital Pete Davidson looking at Megan Fox right now Pete Davidson looking at Megan Fox right now https://t.co/C5Zw58Gzkc

THE DISRESPECT No way Megan Fox never followed anyone ever on instagram but after rumors that MGK cheated on her she followed Eminem and 2 others.THE DISRESPECT No way Megan Fox never followed anyone ever on instagram but after rumors that MGK cheated on her she followed Eminem and 2 others. THE DISRESPECT 😭 https://t.co/GabPjKYySz

Teddy @That1teddygirl Megan fox deleting all of her photos with mgk and then following Eminem when she only follows 3 people is so petty I love that for her Megan fox deleting all of her photos with mgk and then following Eminem when she only follows 3 people is so petty I love that for her

kristen (not stewart) says tis’the damn season 🎄✨ @lordesbbqribs MEGAN FOX FINALLY DUMPED THAT SLENDER MAN COPYCAT PINK HAIRED NAKED MOLE RAT OH SHE’S FREE!!!!!! MEGAN FOX FINALLY DUMPED THAT SLENDER MAN COPYCAT PINK HAIRED NAKED MOLE RAT OH SHE’S FREE!!!!!! https://t.co/2iFqiJq9uJ

lilian @liliandaisies what breaks my heart is that megan fox tried to show what was happening & ask for help so many times & she was mocked, laughed at & called “weird”. i am truly so happy she left. i hope she is safe. what breaks my heart is that megan fox tried to show what was happening & ask for help so many times & she was mocked, laughed at & called “weird”. i am truly so happy she left. i hope she is safe.

Isaiah @Isaiah_7422 So sad to see mgk getting dragged for cheating on Megan fox when he deserves to be dragged for being a terrible musician So sad to see mgk getting dragged for cheating on Megan fox when he deserves to be dragged for being a terrible musician

Megan Fox shared the cryptic post and quoted a line from Beyonce’s Pray You Catch Me in the caption that said:

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”

The song, which came out in Beyonce’s 2016 album, Lemonade, bore allegations against husband Jay-Z for cheating on her. Fox writing a line from the song that talks about dishonesty made the internet think that MGK has probably cheated on her.

Megan's latest post on IG (Image via Instagram/@meganfox)

The actress added a number of photos to the post where she posed in front of a bathroom mirror wearing a black body-baring outfit with cuts. In two of the mirror selfies, another man was seen standing next to Fox. The man's identity is not known since the actress did not tag anyone in her post.

In the final slide of the post, Megan Fox uploaded a short video of an enveloped letter burning in a fire pit.

Megan's latest post on IG (Image via Instagram/@meganfox)

The deletion of the majority of posts about Machine Gun Kelly, the caption on the recent post, along with Fox's suspicious following list on Instagram, had everyone convinced that things were over between the two.

Previously, the actress did not follow anyone on Instagram. However, after her latest post, which almost broke the internet, fans noticed that Fox followed three people, including actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Harry Styles, and rapper Eminem.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Image via Shutterstock)

While Styles and Chalamet are currently among the biggest heartthrobs, Megan Fox following Eminem on IG seemed to fans to be the biggest indirect slap on MGK's face since the two rappers had a decade-long feud.

While an official and direct confirmation from either the actress or the rapper is yet to come, majority of Megan Fox's fans are rejoicing at their speculation that she has finally broken things off with MGK.

