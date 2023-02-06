Create

"We love a supportive bestie and ex": Video of Taylor Swift clapping for Harry Styles at Grammy Awards 2023 sends fans into a frenzy 

By Soumyajyoti Mukherjee
Modified Feb 06, 2023 10:39 IST
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift at Central Park,NYC (Image via Getty)
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift at Central Park,NYC (Image via Getty)

On February 5, 2023, Taylor Swift joined in the applause for Harry Styles, after the latter won the Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for his album Harry's House, at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Harry Styles, who was wearing a cropped white jacket and tan trousers, defeated competitors Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and Billie Eilish to the award.

Swift, who was wearing a blue sequinned dress, was spotted clapping for her former boyfriend at the awards ceremony, smiling as she did so:

🎥| Taylor Swift giving applause for Harry Styles' victory in Best Pop Vocal Album https://t.co/vZ3VMyO2i2

Her reaction has left fans estatic.

Many praised the camaraderie between the former couple, appreciating that the bond between the two was able to withstand the pressures of being a popular celebrity couple and the drama following their split.

@PopBase We love a supportive bestie and ex

Fans hopeful for more Harry Styles and Taylor Swift interactions

After the video clip went viral, many netizens took to social media to post old pictures of Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, back when they were a couple.

Some fans, known in the wider community as Harry Taylor shippers, were left distraught by the breakup of the two after the pair finally spoke about their relationship in separate interviews in 2015 and 2017 respectively. Such fans have deemed the Grammy moment "child of divorce service," implying that they themselves are the children of the divorced Taylor and Harry.

shoutout to the grammys cameraman for all the harry taylor child of divorce service
Harry & Taylor https://t.co/vI20Ht6Pft
best harry + taylor swift stan! ₊˚ʚ https://t.co/5J0IWDuOav
my mom just saw a post of harry & taylor and said “why does it said i’m a child of divorce” LMAOSHDHSKBD
ARE WE GOING TO HAVE ANOTHER HARRY/TAYLOR MOMENT AGAIN??? #GRAMMYs https://t.co/6MygzdEMwl
HARRY TAYLOR GIRLIES WON BIG TODAY https://t.co/xnr5wi7iyD

Some users, however, were annoyed by the reaction of the fanbase to the small moment between the pairs, given that the two didn't even interact with each other directly during the event:

big day for annoying people but not in a haylor way just in a harry taylor way twitter.com/swiftnyc/statu…

Taylor Swift mirroring 2021 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift's applause for Harry Styles mirrors the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony, where the pop singer applauded her ex for winning the Best Pop Solo Performance for his single Watermelon Sugar.

Taylor Swift supporting and cheering on her ex Harry Styles at the #Grammys. We love to see it https://t.co/KPZJCiKELT

Styles and Swift started dating in 2012, with rumors quickly circulating about the pair in the media. Their relationship lasted a few months.

The relationship featured heavily in the lyrics of Swift's 2014 track, 1989, resulting in continued media attention to details of the relationship between the two as well as increased hopeful speculation in the fanbase regarding the possibility of the pair getting back together.

The speculation has remained in play due to the cordial nature of the relationship between the two singers.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal
