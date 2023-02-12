“Machine Gun Sparky”: Fans react as MGK says he got electrocuted during Super Bowl party set

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly, aka MGK, seemingly got electrocuted during his Super Bowl party set, which led to his hair standing straight up.

On February 11, 2023, the 32-year-old star took to his Twitter to share a picture from the sporting event, stating that he was "electrocuted." He wrote:

"Getting electrocuted during a performance was a first for me...but the hair's cool"

"Getting electrocuted during a performance was a first for me...but the hair's cool"

In response to this, several netizens commented on his post, expressing various reactions. User @RaxhelWilder wrote:

"No longer machine gun Kelly. Upgraded to Machine Gun Sparky"

Kelly also shared footage from the event on his Instagram stories, where he is seen dancing onstage at Phoenix's Coors Light Bird's Nest amidst a packed audience hall. His blonde hair can be seen standing right up during his concert.

Kelly also shared footage from the event on his Instagram stories, where he is seen dancing onstage at Phoenix's Coors Light Bird’s Nest amidst a packed audience hall. His blonde hair can be seen standing right up during his concert.

MGK donned a pair of white crop top and silver metallic pants for his energetic set during his Super Bowl 2023 performance.

While some Twitteratis reacted to MGK's electrocuted hair during Super Bowl performance with memes, others expressed concern

After MGK's Instagram story and Twitter post about being electrocuted on stage during his Super Bowl performance went viral, netizens reacted to the situation in varied ways. While several users made hilarious memes about the Sorry Mama singer's hair, a few compared his electrocuted hairstyle to anime characters.

Others were skeptical about the singer experiencing an electric shock since he did not scream and looked fine during and after the performance. Meanwhile, some Twitter users also wished him well after the incident.

Jacob @themrjakeallen wrote: "Duuuddde why is this giving me Cynthia vibes"

RachelxxLuvsColson @RaxhelWilder wrote: "You also did not react to being electrocuted so is this common ?!?"

fleur @hotelsdiablo wrote: "can you like explain how this happened because i keep rewatching the video and i just don't understand how you didn't like scream ???"

🦋 @analoguevibes wrote:



"this is very on brand for you reminds me of the Mohawk days"

mo! @bornwithhorns_ wrote: "my new personal fav hairstyle on you fr"

MGK did not need any professional help after being electrocuted on stage

After the incident, MGK reportedly did not need any medical help and went to Canadian rapper Drake's Super Bowl party alongside his fiancee Megan Fox after his show was over.

His performance at the Super Bowl comes just days after he and Fox attended the 2023 Grammy Awards, where the latter showed up at a pre-Grammys party with a concussion and a broken wrist. While Fox did not reveal what caused her injuries, many speculated it must have happened during the shoot of her upcoming film sci-fi thriller, Subservience.

Fox also showed support to her fiancee via an Instagram post after he lost his first Grammy nomination to Ozzy Osbourne (via News.au).

Meanwhile, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, made headlines this week thanks to a bizarre Instagram post by his fiance, Megan Fox. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Fox shared a picture of the duo and wrote:

“Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you. I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first crossed each other's paths while shooting for Randall Emmett's directorial film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. They went public with their relationship in 2020 after Fox got separated from Brian Austin Greene.

In January 2022, after almost two years of dating, the duo got engaged in Puerto Rico. Their plans to get married seem undecided at the moment.

