Megan Fox injuries explored as actress braves concussion to attend the Grammys 2023

Megan Fox was recently spotted at the 2023 Grammy Awards without a brace in her arms. She arrived at the event wearing a white outfit with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

While the pair went to the annual Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala on February 4, Fox was trending online for coming to the spot in a hot pink wrist brace and a strapless red gown. She even shared the reason behind arriving with the braces through an Instagram post.

In the caption, she wrote:

“Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party.”

Fox did not reveal anything about the circumstances that led to her injury. However, she and Kelly had enough reason to celebrate as Kelly was nominated for his sixth album, Mainstream Sellout.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards was held on February 5, 2023, at the Los Angeles-based Crypto.com Arena. Check out this link for the list of winners.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s appearance at 2023 Grammy Awards

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Lester Cohen/Getty Images)

Megan Fox was spotted wearing a long embellished white corset gown as she arrived at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The gown had a fitted silhouette and a short train alongside a sheer corset-like bodice with exposed boning and was covered with geometric gem designs. She completed her look with minimal jewelry and Louboutin sandals.

For the after-party, Fox changed into a short white corset minidress while Machine Gun Kelly wore a black open blazer and pants.

Although Kelly was nominated for an award at the event, he did not emerge as the winner. Speaking about the same in an interview with E!, Kelly said that was happy to be in the company of well-known musicians and stated that he learned a big lesson while returning home. He said:

“I felt like I lacked self-love and was valuing myself so much on career accomplishments that…I needed [to learn] this. I learned that the things I already have, you know, I need to appreciate what I already had. Once that self-love happens for me, things like the awards and all that will come.”

Kelly mentioned that he had a car ride on his way to the event and that while he experienced gratitude, he never felt like that before.

Upcoming projects of Megan Fox

Megan Fox currently has a few projects on hand that are scheduled to release soon. She will appear in the action film, The Expendables 4, which is directed by Scott Waugh and will be released on September 22. The rest of the roles will be played by Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and others.

She will lend her voice for Princess Leilani in Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphins. She will also portray Alana Hart in Johnny & Clyde followed by the science fiction thriller film, Subservience, which is directed by S.K. Dale.

