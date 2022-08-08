"You are so dumb": Machine Gun Kelly slams suspect who vandalized his tour bus

Machine Gun Kelly recently criticized the individual who painted his tour bus in Nebraska on August 4. The artist's tour bus was damaged by an unknown individual who went on and painted a graphic image and h**ophobic slur while vandalizing what he thought was the artist's bus. Kelly took to his Instagram Story, to comment on the incident:

"Couldn't even do the right crime smh. You're so dumb. You spray-painted a bus thinking it was my bus… wrong bus, you f**king idiot. Do the first part of the crime right."

Slamming the unidentified culprit, Kelly continued,

"I was by the buses until 4:30 in the morning, which means you waited until 5 a.m. to spray paint a d**k. You could have been at home cuddling with your partner [or] doing something, but instead you were like, 'God da****, I just wish he would go up to his hotel room so I could spray paint thus d**k'… You s**k."

Kelly also mentioned that the spray paint was removed before he could see it.

MGK's tour bus painted: what happened, when, and how?

Machine Gun Kelly's tour bus was painted outside the place where he was scheduled to perform (Image via Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Machine Gun Kelly's tour bus was damaged by an unknown individual on Thursday who painted a graphic image and h**ophobic slur during his tour in Omaha, Nebraska.

The words "Rap Devil F****t" were written in yellow paint on one side, and there was a picture of a large p***s e****lating on the other side. No one has been arrested so far, and the incident is currently under investigation.

A public information officer said that an official report has been prepared which is being sent to a detective to nab the culprit. However, the spray from the bus has already been removed, and there was no permanent damage made to the bus.

Although no charges have been filed so far, the choice has been left to the owner of the bus, Russell Coach Company. An officer investigating the incident said,

"Technically, since they own the vehicle, it would be up to them whether they want to press charges or not. When the case gets assigned to one of our detectives, they will contact Russel Coach Company and if they choose to decline to press charges, the case would not be investigated any further."

The incident took place outside the CHI Health Center where the singer was supposed to perform.

In brief, about the Mainstream Sellout Tour

The Mainstream Sellout Tour is a concert tour by Machine Gun Kelly in support of his sixth album, Mainstream Sellout.

The tour started on June 8, 2022, and is scheduled to end on October 12, 2022. It features eight opening acts and includes artists like Blackbear, Iann Dior, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, and others.

Mainstream Sellout was released on March 25, 2022, and is Machine Gun Kelly's second collaboration with Travis Barker. Although it received mixed reviews from critics, it topped the Billboard 200 album chart.

