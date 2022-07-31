Who is singer Aubrey Burchell? AGT contestant previously auditioned for American Idol Season 16

Singer Aubrey Burchell will take to the stage in Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) during this week's episode, set to air on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on NBC.

The artist will impress the judges and the live audience with her personality, vocal range, and singing skills and earn their approval. She will be among the many incredible talents showcased in the reality competition.

The AGT contestant will reveal her heartwarming story and impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara.

Aubrey previously auditioned in Season 16 of American Idol in 2018 and finished in the Top 70. This time, she is set to mark her debut on a new stage with fresh hopes and aspirations. Only time will tell if she can win the title this time.

AGT contestant Aubrey Burchell was diagnosed with level-one autism

The AGT audience greeted Aubrey Burchell with applause as she appeared on stage. The 21-year-old singer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, revealed that she works at Target and sneaks into the bathroom with her phone to sing. The contestant aims to sell stadiums across the world and win GRAMMYs.

She also opened up about being recently diagnosed with level-one autism and how she has come to terms with her struggles. She revealed that she wanted to be an inspiration for people going through the same journey. The AGT contestant said:

“I want to show other young autistics that are suffering in silence that you can follow your passion and not fit in the box and do what you do and just eat at it.”

Aubrey then performed her rendition of The Weeknd's Call Out My Name, which moved the judges and audience to tears. The judges applauded her for being brave and sharing her story, with Sofia terming her "the whole package." The AGT judge also thought that the contestant could win the competition.

Aubrey was born on January 6, 2001, and quickly became interested in singing. Her father was a musician, and together they would write little melodies. The singer's first audience was in preschool. Since then, she has performed at local charity events. She has also had a vocal coach since she was 15 years old.

After the AGT contestant finished in the Top 70 of American Idol, she opened up about her experience in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and said:

"It's one of my crowning achievements and something I never thought I would've done. I'm grateful for the opportunity, and it was a springboard to what I believe was to be later."

In November 2020, a year after the pandemic hit, Aubrey had been singing at Western Pennsylvania venues before performing live became unfeasible. The singer confessed it was a tough time for her, and working long hours at Target without being able to sing was mentally exhausting.

But the AGT contestant kept her spirits up and continued to post videos of herself singing online and on social media platforms. After losing one of her close friends in 2021, she got the chance to appear on America's Got Talent when some producers saw one of her videos and asked her to audition for the competition.

Reflecting on her experience on AGT, she confessed:

"This feels like the light at the end of the tunnel, the comeback of the music. It kind of goes to show that if you are a local artist, put yourself out there. I don't care if you're sitting on the bathroom floor and singing. Be seen and put stuff out there."

Aubrey has over 9K followers on Instagram, where she regularly posts her singing videos from TikTok, her gigs, and more updates. Her singles include Fill The Void, Big White Room, Nothin On Me, Love Murder Misery, Memory, and Fate.

Other contestants set to perform in this week's episode include Bay Turner, Camille K., The Nerveless Nocks, Unreal Crew, Mind2Mind, and David Snyder, among many others. All four judges will be present on the panel to entertain the audience.

Tune in to an all-new episode of AGT this Tuesday on NBC.

