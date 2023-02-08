What is Evan McClintock's net worth? Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade announces engagement 

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers announced her engagement to her boyfriend of six years, Evan McClintock, on Instagram on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The proposal took place on a boat, and the Just a Little Shady podcast host shared snaps of the event, including one in which the happy couple is seen opening a bottle of champagne. The post also had two other images - one where McClintock could be seen down on one knee, and another showing off her diamond engagement ring. She shared the post with the caption:

"Casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 I love you."

According to unverified sources, Evan McClintock boasts a net worth of $1 million to $5 million as of 2021. However, Stars Offline claims that his net worth is around $300 thousand.

Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock met while studying at Michigan state university

Evan was born in 1995 in Macomb, Michigan. Not much is known about his family. According to Stars Offline, he is an avid golfer and was even on his undergrad golf team. He attended Dakota High School.

Hailie and Evan met in 2015 while attending Michigan State University. McClintock graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics whereas Hailie Jade majored in Psychology. They started dating in 2016.

Prior to attending MSU, Evan McClintock had attended Rochester University for a year with athletic and academic scholarships.

McClintock started his career as a helper driver for UPS. He held the post for two years and three months before leaving the job in 2017.

The business major worked at Axalta Coating Systems' North American Supply Chain for four months as an intern. Following his internship, he worked at FaKR for two years as their New Business Development Executive.

He joined Scout in 2021 under the same title but was soon promoted to Enterprise Growth Executive and has been working there since.

Both McClintock and Hailie Jade prefer to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight, with the former even keeping all his social media profiles private. However, his fiance sporadically shares glimpses of their lives together.

How did Hailie Jade's family members react?

In his interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson in 2020, Eminem mentioned his daughter and McClintock. When the host inquired if she had any kids, the rapper said:

"No babies. Just a boyfriend. She's doing good."

Earlier in 2018, the Daily Mail reported that the 50-year-old celebrity was "very approving" of his daughter's boyfriend.

The 27-year-old's adopted sister Alaina Marie Scott commented on Hailie's Instagram post about the engagement and congratulated the happy couple:

Alaina congratulates Hailie (Image via Instagram/@alainamariescott)

She even took the time to share a heartwarming Instagram post dedicated to the recently engaged couple. Referring to Evan as the "coolest bro in law" she said she was present during the proposal and proudly remarked:

"There's not many moments in life that leave you feeling pure bliss, but this has to be one of them."

Eminem's brother, Nathan Kane Mathers, had commented "My Homie, Evan," on his niece's July 18, 2022, Instagram post featuring the couple, which hinted that the family approves of the business graduate.

