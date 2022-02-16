Who is Evan McClintock? All about Hailie Jade's boyfriend as she shares rare PDA photo

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, who is extremely private about her love life, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself kissing her long-time boyfriend Evan McClintock on February 15.

The duo shared a passionate kiss as they posed in front of the setting sun. Referring to their time spent on Valentine's Day, Jade expressed her love for McClintock, as she wrote in the caption:

"yesterday & everyday [red heart emoji]"

Everything known about Evan McClintock and his relationship with Hailie Jade

McClintock is an enterprise growth executive at an investigation management company called Scout. He worked for the company since 2018 and served as a new business development executive until he was promoted to his current post in August 2020. McClintock is also a gifted golfer.

On his LinkedIn profile, McClintock refers to himself as a "strong business development professional.” His description reads:

"I deploy complex-loss investigatory technology + services to enterprises and large government entities. My most successful use cases land me in the FMCG industry. These are multi-tenant solutions configured for the Legal Suite, centralizing data and workstreams--resulting in digital centers of excellence and automated business intelligence. I have a Bachelor of Arts (BA) focused in Economics from Michigan State University."

Evan McClintock and Hailie Jade first met while studying at Michigan State University. Jade pursued psychology while her boyfriend majored in Economics. The duo started dating in 2016. McClintock spent a year studying at Rochester University with academic and athletic scholarships before attending Michigan State University in 2015.

In 2018, a source close to Eminem's oldest and only biological daughter, Jade, told the Daily Mail:

"Hailie's family have welcomed Evan, they are a fantastic young couple who love cozy nights in rather than hard partying."

However, unlike his famous girlfriend, who has a total of 2.5 million followers on Instagram, McClintock handles a private account on the app and has about 800 followers.

