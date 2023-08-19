"Hypocrisy is a feature": Kid Rock drinks Bud Light in viral picture, gets relentlessly trolled online 

Kid Rock is seen sipping and enjoying a Bud Light beer, just months after he tried to cancel the whole company. In the pictures posted on August 17, 2023, by multiple netizens, one can make out Kid holding a can while watching the Colt Ford show.

On April 3, 2023, the American singer posted a video on his Tiktok shooting up multiple Bud Light cans with his semi-automatic rifle, according to TMZ, over the beer brand’s partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Many fans reacted to the rapper's sudden public support of the beer.

One X user, formerly known as Twitter, called out the Born Free singer for his indecisiveness, saying,

"Hypocrisy is a feature with folks like these."

Kid Rock sips on a Bud Light mere months after publicly denouncing the brand

Robert James Ritchie, aka Kid Rock, was spotted on Thursday night, August 17, 2023, at Skydeck in Nashville. The American singer was there to watch a Colt Ford show, as per TMZ. The seemingly normal clicks of the artist went viral when fans pointed out the drink Kid was holding.

He was sipping on a blue Bud Light while enjoying the show. Fans are calling him a "hypocrite" who "gave up on his principles" because he had previously described his displeasure with the brand. Bud Light had initiated a partnership with transgender Dylan Mulvaney, which did not sit right with the Redneck Paradise rapper.

Fans' reaction to Kid Rock consuming a Bud Light beer

Southern fans did not like how Kid Rock went back on his word after publicly criticizing the Bud Light brand.

One fan said,

"What’s @KidRock doing drinking a @budlight? I thought he hated them."

Another netizen tweeted,

"Kid Rock is a persona created by a rich kid who doesn't give a f*ck about you or America. People should've been well aware of this already."

The backstory behind the Bud Light contempt

Ritchie is known to be a supporter of the United States Republican Party. In early April, the Cowboy singer posted a video on X saying,

"Let me be as clear as possible."

Kid Rock paused and shot cans of Bud Light cans with his AR-15 rifle before continuing,

"F**k Bud Light and F**k Anheuser".

Anheuser-Busch is the company that owns Bud Light beer. The violent action came after, the beer brand sent Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender activist a container with personalized Bud Light cans. The gesture was to commemorate her one-year milestone of living her new life as a girl.

On April 1, 2023, Mylvaney shared her new collaboration with the beer brand with her 1.7 million followers. The post and partnership received a lot of backlash from conservatives, who called it a PR stunt, according to CNN. Some netizens called out Bud Light for spreading propaganda and having a political agenda behind the deal.

The spokesperson for Bud Light gave a statement to Fox News, saying,

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points.”

The spokesperson clarified that the customized beer cans were a gift to congratulate the influencer and activist. They continued,

“From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

The company also disclosed the special cans for circulation, which were only issued to the activist.

Kd Rock and his team have not responded to his sudden liking of the Bud Light brand.