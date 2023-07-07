"Money always wins": Netizens react as Kid Rock sells Bud Light at his Nashville bar after blowing up beer cans in viral video

American singer Kid Rock is trending again, this time not for shooting Bud Light cans but for selling them. The musician, who went viral for shooting a bunch of Bud Light cans as a protest against the beer brand's partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, resumed the sale of Bud Light in his Nashville bar.

Expectedly, the internet was quick to get on his case. Under a tweet addressing the issue by user @Mollyploofkins, netizens flocked together to call out the singer on his hypocrisy. People made memes about the singer and reposted the recently resurfaced picture of him drinking Bud Light with legendary drag queen Wanda.

The @Mollyploofkins tweet, which was posted on July 6, 2023, called out Kid Rock for not following through on his actions by stating, "So much for the boycott," and posting a picture of Bud Light in the singer's bar alongside a video of him shooting Bud Light cans. The tweet has since amassed over 228,000 views at the time of this writing.

The resumption of Bud Light sales in Kid Rock's Nashville Bar, Kid Rock's Big Ass Honkey Tonk & Rock "N" Roll Steakhouse, is not something that happened this month. Tweets and reports of the singer continuing to sell Bud Light have surfaced since early last month.

On June 12, Twitter user @GeorgeDShearer tagged Kid Rock and shared a picture of his bar menu, which clearly showed Bud Light and Bud Light Lime under the Domestic Beers section. The two items are also featured under the same section in the bar's online menu. The user also shared a picture of a bottle of Bud Light in the bar, which is the same image used by @Mollyploofkins.

Kid Rock ridiculed by internet for his recent hypocritical actions

Netizens had a field day with the news of Kid Rock selling Bud Light. Under @Mollyploofkin's tweet, the singer was trolled and even made into a meme. People called out his money-hungry nature and alleged that the whole can shooting fiasco was a "scripted public stunt."

Users were also quick to call out Republicans and Conservatives who supported the boycott for their alleged hypocrisy.

Donna @DonnaResist @Mollyploofkins @TriciaE72 There was a guy on the right of him using flash bangs to make him look better. It was just a scripted publicity stunt. @Mollyploofkins @TriciaE72 There was a guy on the right of him using flash bangs to make him look better. It was just a scripted publicity stunt.

John 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇵🇱 @jsdinardo @Mollyploofkins Kid rock is called that because of what’s in his skull. The only question is if it’s igneous or sedimentary rock. I’m guessing it’s just dust. @Mollyploofkins Kid rock is called that because of what’s in his skull. The only question is if it’s igneous or sedimentary rock. I’m guessing it’s just dust.

MajorHighTide @BeauChandler12 @Mollyploofkins And no doubt stopped by Target on his way to drop the beer off. @Mollyploofkins And no doubt stopped by Target on his way to drop the beer off.

Soseeopath @soseeopath @Mollyploofkins Was in Nashville in January. Helping a friend move his new airplane home to AZ. We went for food and a beer on Music Row. We skipped Kid Rock's place altogether. lol @Mollyploofkins Was in Nashville in January. Helping a friend move his new airplane home to AZ. We went for food and a beer on Music Row. We skipped Kid Rock's place altogether. lol

Adam Gonzalez @AdamGon88261280 @Mollyploofkins @DarkWebWarrior It is difficult to understand what the maga and republicans really stand for. Is it the religious made up beliefs of the New Testament, because they are behaving exactly like the Old Testament with Gods wrath, turning people to salt, or walking off of cliffs. @Mollyploofkins @DarkWebWarrior It is difficult to understand what the maga and republicans really stand for. Is it the religious made up beliefs of the New Testament, because they are behaving exactly like the Old Testament with Gods wrath, turning people to salt, or walking off of cliffs.

No One @Carolina_37177 @Mollyploofkins Republican hypocrites never miss an opportunity to make a buck. Tell the followers one thing and do the other. It's not like they have ethics or morals to guide them, they just have giant gauges in their heads that swing back and forth from profit to loss. @Mollyploofkins Republican hypocrites never miss an opportunity to make a buck. Tell the followers one thing and do the other. It's not like they have ethics or morals to guide them, they just have giant gauges in their heads that swing back and forth from profit to loss.

What was featured most prominently in the comments section was the picture of Kid Rock hanging out with late drag queen Wanda while sipping from a bottle of Bud Light. This picture, taken in the now-closed Miami nightclub, Prive, dates back to 2003, making it 20 years old now.

Drag queen Wanda was famous in the South Beach drag scene for her over-the-top antics. In the 90s, she was even banned by a few nightclubs. Wanda, whose real name was Anthony Jerome Taylor, tragically passed away in 2013 after being shot five times in her Tampa home.

GirlKW77🌻 @GirlKW77 @Mollyploofkins @theliamnissan This Kid Rock, the one who you can almost smell just by looking at him? @Mollyploofkins @theliamnissan This Kid Rock, the one who you can almost smell just by looking at him? https://t.co/nJ6IEWaLv6

The singer's viral Bud Light shooting video crossed 50 million views on Twitter

In early April, after Bud Light released a collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney as a celebration of the trans-influencer's "365 days of womanhood," many internet users didn't take the matter lightly. The move brought in a massive backlash from the general public, leading to a Bud Light boycott that resulted in the beer brand losing millions in profits.

As it is now, Bud Light is yet to recover from the boycott, with the beer selling at less than the price of water in some states.

Jack Straw @JackStr42679640 Go Woke Go Broke: Bud Light now selling for less than the price of water in US. Go Woke Go Broke: Bud Light now selling for less than the price of water in US. https://t.co/TZ0KmIoOvB

One of the first celebrities to endorse the boycott and place himself at the forefront of the chaos was Kid Rock. The singer posted a video on Twitter that showcased him shooting up a bunch of Bud Light cans with his semi-automatic rifle. After shooting up the cans, the singer raised his middle finger and proudly proclaimed:

“F**k Bud Light, and f**k Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day.”

The Twitter video currently has 52.9 million views at the time of this writing.

