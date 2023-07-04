What did Joe Rogan say about Dylan Mulvaney? Podcast host rips influencer over Bud Light scandal

In April 2023, Dylan Mulvaney, a TikTok influencer who identifies herself as a trans woman, featured in a Bud Light ad. She was later seen promoting a personalized beer can displaying her face as part of the beer brand’s March Madness commercial.

The 26-year-old LGBTQ+ activist had also shared a video of her drinking beer from a Bud Light can, which she captioned saying that the company sent a bunch of cans to her home to celebrate “365 Days of Girlhood,” or a year of her coming out as a trans woman in front of the world.

Dylan earned severe backlash right after posting the video. Following this, Bud Light received serious backlash; in fact, its products were temporarily banned at several places, which largely affected sales.

While Dylan Mulvaney was silent for months, she recently took to social media to share her opinions on the Bud Light scandal right after the company allegedly fired two of its top marketing executives, Daniel Blake and Alissa Heinerscheid, both of whom were reportedly linked to the controversy.

In her June 29 video, Dylan Mulvaney openly said that Bud Light never reached out to her when she was slammed online for months after advertising for them. She also shared how difficult her life has been following the boycott controversy.

However, this time too, netizens didn’t spare the influencer after her latest video went viral. In fact, celebrities like Candace Owens trolled her on Twitter. Now, comedian, podcaster, commentator, actor, and former TV presenter Joe Rogan too has joined the group. During his June 29 episode of the Spotify podcast The Joe Rogan Experience featuring rapper-actor Ice Cube, Joe Rogan went on record to call the trans influencer “mentally ill” and an “attention wh*re.”

Candace Owens slams Mulvaney over Bud Light debacle. (Image via Twitter/Candace Owens)

“It’s for blue-collared drinking people”: Joe Rogan disregards Dylan Mulvaney over Bud Light debacle

Towards the end of the two-and-a-half-hour podcast with Ice Cube, Joe Rogan referred to Dylan Mulvaney and the Bud Light scandal. The host began by saying that the only time companies respect people’s opinions is when they boycott their products, like the one that happened with the American liquor brand.

Ice Cube, in response, asked who controlled Bud Light. To this, Joe stated:

“Why would they make a dumb decision like that? Are they trying to ruin Bud Light? Are they trying to take down some of our most iconic American brands?”

Joe Rogan further called out Bud Light, saying that their actions proved how they were out of touch with “regular people” and were working on the “ESG” pressure. ESG here meant environmental, social, and governance standards.

He further took a dig at Dylan Mulvaney by saying:

“Take a brand like Bud Light. It’s for blue-collar drinking people and they like to watch football and drink Bud Light and then all of a sudden you have this mentally ill person who’s just an attention wh*re. And you make a big deal out of putting this person on a Bud Light can, and they freak the f*ck out.”

The podcast host further hinted at the viral footage of Kid Rock shooting Bud Light cans using an assault rifle while stating:

“Once Kid Rock shoots your cans, you’ve got real problems.”

He also trolled Bud Light for sponsoring the Toronto Pride Parade and called it “silly.” When Ice Cube diverted his attention toward Target (the retailer that also faced boycott for selling Pride-themed merchandise), Joe Rogan commented:

“Because people are sick of this sh*t. They’re sick of social things that are controversial, getting stuffed into your face and where you have to accept it, and people are like ‘I don’t wanna accept it. I’m just here for f*cking toilet paper.'”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Joe Rogan has taken a dig at Dylan Mulvaney. Only last month, he called the trans influencer a “confused person,” during his podcast featuring comedian Theo Von.

“You send that person a f*cking can with their face on, and your company loses $20 billion. That is wild sh*t, man,” Rogan had said.

Dylan Mulvaney’s recent video slams transph*bes

Dylan Mulvaney rose to fame in 2022 when her TikTok series, Days of Girlhood, which focused on her gender transition, became a hit. In her latest video wherein she discussed the Bud Light scandal, she was seen drinking beer from a glass and saying how she loves the beverage.

She also clarified how the past few months have been uncomfortable for her and then went on to share how shocked she was to realize that the Bud Light ad was blown out of proportion. She further said how she plans to send the beer can featuring her face to a museum and intends to “protect it with bullet-proof glass.”

The trans influencer also said how she was scared of more backlash and has been lonely for the past few months, while dreading stepping out of her home. She confessed she was guilty and has been “patiently waiting for things to get better.” When it didn’t, she decided to speak up.

Dylan further mentioned how Bud Light never reached out to her when she was being dragged through the mud, while adding:

“What transpired from that video was more bullying and transph*bia than I could have ever imagined.”

Dylan Mulvaney also took her stand saying if such was the case with a celebrity like her, it will be worse for others in the transgender or the LGBTQ+ community. She concluded by saying how supporting the community was more than donating during Pride events -- it was about making LGBTQ+ people feel safe, seen, and recognized without turning things into political, controversial, or divisive.

