Sampha 2024 North American Tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more 

The Sampha 2024 North American Tour is scheduled to be held from March 23, 2024, to April 14, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States, Mexico, and Canada. The tour, titled "LAHAI," will be part of the singer's larger tour of the same name and will be preceded by an Australia and New Zealand tour leg.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Vancouver, Seattle, Mexico City, and Portland, via a post on his official Instagram account on December 6, 2023.

The presale for the tour will be available on December 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed by registering for it on the singer's official website.

General tickets will be available on December 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster or the aforementioned website.

Sampha 2024 North American Tour: Dates and venues

Sampha released his latest studio album, Lahai, on October 20, 2023. The album, named after his grandfather, has been a major success since its release, peaking at number 14 on the Scottish album chart.

The singer embarked on the first North American edition of the tour in October and wrapped it up with a show at The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia. Subsequently, the singer embarked on his first Europe tour, which wrapped on December 7, 2023.

The singer will embark on an Australia and New Zealand edition of the tour in early 2024, which is expected to be wrapped up with a show at the Supreme Court Gardens Festival in Perth, Australia, on March 3, 2024.

After the Australia and New Zealand editions, the singer will embark on the newly announced North American tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Sampha 2024 North American tour is given below:

March 23, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico at Ceremonia Festival

March 26, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Miami Beach Bandshell

March 28, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Saturn

March 29, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Brooklyn Bowl

March 30, 2024 – Asheville, North Carolina at The Orange Peel

April 2, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner

April 4, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Newport Music Hall

April 5, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at Majestic

April 6, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Avenue

April 8, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Summit

April 9, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Complex

April 10, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Treefort Music Hall

April 12, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Crystal Ballroom

April 13, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Showbox at Market

April 14, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Vogue Theatre

The dates and venues for the Sampha Australia and New Zealand 2024 tour are also given below:

February 23, 2024 - Auckland, New Zealand at Powerstation

February 24, 2024 - Tapapakanga, New Zealand at Splore Festival

February 26, 2024 - Sydney, Australia at Hordern Pavillion

February 27, 2024 - Brisbane, Australia at The Tivoli

March 1, 2024 - Melbourne, Australia at Margeret Court Arena

March 3, 2024 - Perth, Australia at Supreme Court Gardens Festival

Sampha is best known for his debut studio album, Process, which was released on February 3, 2024. The silver-certified album peaked at number 7 on the UK album chart. The album also won the Album of the Year award at the 2017 Mercury Prize.