Melanie Martinez The Trilogy Tour 2024 North America: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Melanie Martinez's "The Trilogy Tour" has been expanded with a North America tour leg, which is scheduled to be held from May 10, 2024, to June 14, 2024, at venues across the mainland United States and Canada.

The singer announced that the new tour will feature supporting special guest performances by Men I Trust, Beach Bunny, and Sofia Isella via a post on her official Instagram account on November 9, 2023.

The presale for the tour will be available on November 16, 2023, and can be accessed via Live Nation with the password BACKSTAGE. General tickets will be available on November 17, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the singer's official website or via Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin in Seattle and end in Michigan

Melanie Martinez will wrap up her "Portals Tour" with a show at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on February 5, 2024. The singer will then embark on her newly announced North America tour, and she is set to bring several guests along with her.

Men I Trust is a Canadian indie band that rose to prominence with their fourth studio album, Untourable Album, which was released on August 25, 2021.

Beach Bunny is an indie-pop band best known for their debut studio album, Honeymoon, which was released on February 14, 2020. Also present will be Sofia Isella.

The full list of dates and venues for the Melanie Martinez "The Trilogy" North America 2024 tour is given below:

May 10, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena

May 12, 2024 – Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena

May 14, 2024 – Palm Desert, California, at Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

May 15, 2024 – Inglewood, California, at Kia Forum

May 17, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 18, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Center

May 21, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

May 23, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

May 24, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

May 25, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

May 28, 2024 – Duluth, Georgia, at Gas South Arena

May 29, 2024 – Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center

May 31, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena

June 1, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

June 3, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center

June 5, 2024 – New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden

June 7, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

June 9, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

June 11, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Target Center

June 13, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

June 14, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

Melanie Martinez's latest studio album was released in March 2023

Melanie Martinez released her debut studio album, Cry Baby, on August 14, 2015. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 6 on the Billboard 200 and Spanish album charts. It remains the singer's most successful album to date.

The singer released her second studio album, K–12, on September 6, 2019. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 6 on the Australian and Spanish album charts.

The singer released her latest studio album, Portals, on March 31, 2023. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Kiwi album chart as well as at number 2 on the Billboard 200 studio album.